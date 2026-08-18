12 Biggest Mistakes You Might Be Making With Kitchen Knives

Knives are, arguably, the most important tools in any kitchen. They're also among the oldest, serving Stone Age hunter-gatherers more than 2 million years ago and evolving from human-made, sharpened stones into the finely honed stainless-steel blades we use today. They are as essential to preparing our food as refrigeration and indoor plumbing. Yet, despite using them almost daily, most people frequently make mistakes in using and caring for their kitchen knives.

Chief among these mistakes, of course, is cutting ourselves. Between 2015 and 2019 alone, hand and finger lacerations at U.S. emergency rooms accounted for 243,844 and 587,451 visits, respectively. Most of these injuries were caused by knives. From how you hold and cut items with your knives to common mistakes with washing, maintaining, and storing them, a myriad of missteps cannot only cause unnecessary injuries but also damage your knives, shorten their lifespans, and make your job harder. Knives are an important investment, the workhorses of your kitchen, but only if you use them correctly. Here are the biggest mistakes kitchen pros say you may be making with your kitchen knives.