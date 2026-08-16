What's Considered The Most Expensive Restaurant In America?

There are many levels of dining out in the States. You've got your cheap, quick, easy bites that could set you back as little as $1.50 (we're looking at you, Costco hot dog and soda combo). Then there's the other end of the spectrum, featuring upscale spots that can run diners hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. One such establishment, widely considered to be America's most expensive restaurant, is Masa.

Located in New York City, Masa first opened its gilded doors in 2004. Captained by chef Masayoshi "Masa" Takayama, it became the first Japanese restaurant in the United States to earn three coveted Michelin stars, a title it held for 15 years before being downgraded to two stars in 2025. Even so, a single star is hard enough to come by, and restaurants with stars under their belt are often (though not always) accompanied by exceptionally high price tags.

Masa follows the same formula as many critically celebrated Japanese restaurants, offering diners a unique omakase experience. The regular omakase menu charges $750 a head, while the premium Hinoki counter experience will set diners back $950, and that's before drinks and tax (fortunately, gratuity isn't expected here). For those unfamiliar, an omakase restaurant means putting your trust in the chef to deliver a multi-course meal built entirely around the day's best ingredients. It's already one of the most luxurious styles of dining, and at Masa, things go even further. Nearly all the seafood is flown in daily from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market, and the menu regularly features coveted, ultra-rare ingredients like black and white truffle, luxurious Japanese wagyu, and Osetra caviar. Reservations are just as exclusive, and the main room seats only 26 guests.