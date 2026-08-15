How Many Pounds Of Avocado Chipotle Goes Through In A Year

In our humble opinion, no rice bowl or burrito at Chipotle is complete without adding on guac. While it might add a little extra to the check, this topping truly ties the whole meal together. But did you know that just a single batch of the chain's guac uses a whopping 84 avocados? Pair this with over 4,000 global locations plus a fervently loyal fan base, and you're left with an astonishing amount of avocados used per year — around 100 million pounds, to be exact (per Chipotle).

One fun fact is that you'll never find a freezer at these chain restaurants. Rather than rely on a pre-made mix, Chipotle prepares fresh batches of guacamole every morning. The recipe uses six simple ingredients: avocados (duh), lime juice, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, jalapeños, and kosher salt. People can't get enough of the stuff, and with guac being one of the chain's most popular items, many branches have no choice but to prepare multiple batches to meet demand.

On Reddit, one self-identified employee revealed that their team would make four to five batches of guacamole every the morning, "then you check the guacamole levels at about 2-3 pm and see if you need to make more. Usually we would make one or two more batches of guacamole so the night crew doesn't run out." That's around seven batches per day, which equates to roughly 588 avocados for just one store. It's no surprise, then, that according to a 2016 Chipotle press release, a single location goes through approximately 44,000 pounds of avocados annually.