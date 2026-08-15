The Country That Exports The Most Beer In The World

Despite the fact that drinking alcohol is declining among American adults, beer isn't going out of style; it remains a go-to favorite for consumers globally. Beer drinkers source their brews from various origins, whether by frequenting local breweries or buying imported options from further afield. The globalized nature of the industry begs the question: Which country exports the most beer in the world?

In 2025, it was Mexico that took the lead, exporting more than $6 billion worth of beer (per World's Top Exports). The country's stronghold is impressively ahead of its competitors. Belgium, the second-place country (and one historically renowned for its beer culture), exported a substantially lower $1.8 billion. Yet forget Belgian farmhouse ales and tripel beers — Mexican brews are no less iconic.

Whether Modelo, Dos Equis, or Corona, Mexican labels are famous and appear all over the U.S. The country accounts for more than 80% of Mexico's beer export sales, according to a 2025 study published in Applied Geography. Mexico's neighboring countries aren't the sole importers, either. For instance, Corona beer is hugely popular in both Australia and the Philippines, cementing it as a go-to beach option worldwide.