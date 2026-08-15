The Country That Exports The Most Beer In The World
Despite the fact that drinking alcohol is declining among American adults, beer isn't going out of style; it remains a go-to favorite for consumers globally. Beer drinkers source their brews from various origins, whether by frequenting local breweries or buying imported options from further afield. The globalized nature of the industry begs the question: Which country exports the most beer in the world?
In 2025, it was Mexico that took the lead, exporting more than $6 billion worth of beer (per World's Top Exports). The country's stronghold is impressively ahead of its competitors. Belgium, the second-place country (and one historically renowned for its beer culture), exported a substantially lower $1.8 billion. Yet forget Belgian farmhouse ales and tripel beers — Mexican brews are no less iconic.
Whether Modelo, Dos Equis, or Corona, Mexican labels are famous and appear all over the U.S. The country accounts for more than 80% of Mexico's beer export sales, according to a 2025 study published in Applied Geography. Mexico's neighboring countries aren't the sole importers, either. For instance, Corona beer is hugely popular in both Australia and the Philippines, cementing it as a go-to beach option worldwide.
Mexican beer production built a rich, globally successful history
From its burgeoning wine industry to its famed mezcal and tequila selection, Mexican alcohol production is gaining worldwide recognition. Beer-making is no different: The country is home to a storied brewing tradition. In the 19th century, Central European immigrants introduced the lager style to Mexico, laying the foundation for an industry that remains prominent today. Dozens of Mexican breweries were already operating by the early 20th century, with a sizable boost in popularity brought on by American Prohibition, which began in 1920.
The Mexican beer industry boasts a long-running history. Cervecería Modelo — which eventually became the best-selling beer brand in the U.S. in 2023 — opened in 1925. Meanwhile, Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, best known for beers like Tecate and Dos Equis, traces its roots to 1890. By the 1980s, Mexican beers like Corona, long noted for their clear bottles, had found remarkable export success. Into the 21st century, Cervecería Modelo and Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma continued to carve out new customers in the U.S. and markets abroad.
During the 2010s, these two leading breweries were both acquired by international conglomerates, meaning much of Mexican beer production is owned abroad. Nevertheless, this continued to fuel the popularity of Mexican-style beers into the 2020s. Available both as recognizable brands and as a distinct craft beer style, Mexican beers continue to find international success.