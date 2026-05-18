Here's Why Corona Beer Bottles Are Clear
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Peruse bottled beer options on a retail shelf, and the majority come in glass with a dark tint. Then there's Corona; the bottles of the crisp Mexican lager stand out with a distinct yellow hue. Housed in clear glass, such packaging is not an afterthought, but rather an unmistakable part of the beer's image. The design's in place to exhibit the brew's golden color, right in line with Corona's associations of sun and sand.
The transparent glass makes consumers aware of the beer's composition. As a lightly-hopped pale lager, the design markets the brew's purity; the clean appearance is a showcase of technique and ingredients. A clouded lager is generally perceived to be of low quality – a visual assessment that was extra important when the brew was introduced over a century ago.
Not to mention, such qualities invoke associations with easy drinking, subconsciously making bottles of the chilled beer look extra refreshing. The clear glass makes Corona easy to tell apart on the shelf or at the bar as well. So when consumers are inspecting beer options, the transparent packaging immediately catches the eye, making the brand stand out.
Corona's clear beer bottles lead to quicker spoilage
Despite the marketing advantages of the clear glass, such a bottle design predisposes Corona to skunking in storage. Most breweries employ tinted packaging to prevent oxidation – as sun rays react with compounds in hops to create unsavory flavors. Prolonged exposure to both light and heat also inspires staleness — an issue for a beer often consumed under the sun.
Corona is known to experience the problem. At least a touch of skunkiness is frequently reported on the nose, with more pungent and spoiled aromas often cited as a downside of the brand. In fact, some suggest that the decades-old practice of adding lime or other citrus (like yuzu) to the beer emerged due to the risk of skunking. The acid and zest oils aid in concealing off-flavors, thereby standardizing the Corona drinking experience.
So to avoid the chance of spoiled-tasting beer, check the packaging date, and buy fresh bottles of Corona. Don't store the brew outdoors for extended periods of time; instead, opt for a dark and cool place (ideally a fridge). For added assurance, you could even grab the canned version of Corona Extra from Walmart, as the metal does aid with preventing spoilage. Still, the clear glass version is the iconic iteration, and when bought fresh, won't present an issue when enjoying the brew.