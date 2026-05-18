Here's Why Corona Beer Bottles Are Clear

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Peruse bottled beer options on a retail shelf, and the majority come in glass with a dark tint. Then there's Corona; the bottles of the crisp Mexican lager stand out with a distinct yellow hue. Housed in clear glass, such packaging is not an afterthought, but rather an unmistakable part of the beer's image. The design's in place to exhibit the brew's golden color, right in line with Corona's associations of sun and sand.

The transparent glass makes consumers aware of the beer's composition. As a lightly-hopped pale lager, the design markets the brew's purity; the clean appearance is a showcase of technique and ingredients. A clouded lager is generally perceived to be of low quality – a visual assessment that was extra important when the brew was introduced over a century ago.

Not to mention, such qualities invoke associations with easy drinking, subconsciously making bottles of the chilled beer look extra refreshing. The clear glass makes Corona easy to tell apart on the shelf or at the bar as well. So when consumers are inspecting beer options, the transparent packaging immediately catches the eye, making the brand stand out.