Don't Throw Away Your Egg Cartons – Use Them To Fire Up Your Grill Hassle-Free

Lighting a charcoal grill without a chimney starter is a bit of a hassle, but the real problem is generating enough consistent heat to reliably light all of your coals. Plain paper often burns too quickly, and if you don't have lighter fluid, it can be hard to keep the heat consistent. However, if you have some cardboard egg cartons, you've got everything you need to get the fire going.

Cardboard is flammable and largely food-safe, lacking many of the toxic chemicals that can taint food prepared over it. While Styrofoam and plastic are perfectly capable of holding fire-starting material, under no circumstances should you use them to start a grill fire unless you want to release tons of poisonous fumes. The real value of this trick comes from the shape of the carton itself, which essentially acts as a toss-in tinderbox that generates a surprising amount of heat, depending on what you stick in it. You can even preload your cartons and store them away, tearing off sections as needed for a convenient DIY option.

The key to getting the most out of your carton is to maximize your briquettes' contact with the cardboard. Typically, this means building a pyramid or dome around the egg carton so that, once lit, it radiates heat to each charcoal briquette at roughly the same rate. If you're inconsistent here, you'll end up with a grill full of hot spots where newly lit coals are far hotter than older ones.