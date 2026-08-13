Easily Give PB&J Sandwiches An Adult Upgrade With This Ingredient

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A peanut butter and jelly sandwich should be simple and quick, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for basic flavors. By swapping out the standard grape with some wine jelly you get a seriously adult upgrade with an even more serious flavor.

Wine jelly is exactly what it sounds like; it's wine simmered with pectin and additional ingredients, like lemon peel and fruit juice, to create a jelly. It's typically served alongside high-end cheese boards and charcuterie plates, letting diners experience mouthfuls of complex, fermented booziness with their bites. However, when added to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich you get a rush of complex aromas and nuanced flavors with no more effort than smearing some across bread. Plus, wine jelly comes in a wide variety, from champagne to pinot noir, so just like standard fruit varieties you have plenty of tasty options.

A basic rule of thumb is that the worst wines for a reduction sauce are the best for jellies because they're already packed with tons of sugar. Riesling, shiraz, and rosé are all prime options thanks to their natural fruitiness, though you might find a rare port jelly that's worth experimenting with. Of course, you can always make some at home, and even the cheapest, most mass-produced wines at the store will still impart a greater depth of flavor than many small-batch jams and jellies.