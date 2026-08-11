The First-Ever Cracker Made With Electricity Is Still A Powerhouse Brand Today

While Americans had access to many iconic packaged treats throughout the early 20th century — including early sandwich cookies that predated Oreo — one unique bite stands out with over 100 years of history: Triscuits. First conceived in 1898, patented in 1902, and launched nationally in 1903, the whole wheat snack has demonstrated remarkable staying power. In fact, according to the company's early advertising campaign, the brand was the first-ever cracker made with electricity.

Originally crafted in Niagara Falls, New York, the crackers are composed of wheat deconstructed into threads, meshed together, and then roasted, first using coal-fired ovens when they were invented. However, upon their widespread market release in 1903, the company switched to electric baking, a major food manufacturing innovation at the time.

The new energy source served as a proud marketing differentiator. It was noted in advertisements, and even integrated into the name. Some folks suspect the "tri" in Triscuit stems from the word "electricity," while others theorize it's a nod to the cracker's three ingredients (wheat, oil, and salt). Two years later, in 1905, Pillsbury released an electrically produced food, too, helping commence a new era of packaged food.