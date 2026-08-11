Customers Love This Restaurant Chain's Brunch For Its Premium Ingredients

Americans love their brunch. It's an occasion to indulge in dishes you don't get every day, whether savory or sweet. And when a restaurant is wholly dedicated to breakfast and lunch and opens every day at 7 a.m., you're much more likely to get a specialized morning spread that's truly high-quality. It's called First Watch, and not only did it make Food Republic's list of the best chain restaurants for brunch, but it's also a favorite with customers for its super-premium ingredients.

The restaurant's online reviews are glowing. A Google user wrote, "I've been coming to First Watch for weekend breakfasts for quite a while, and it never disappoints. The food is consistently fresh, flavorful, and made with quality ingredients." And a reviewer on TripAdvisor commented, "BEST place to eat breakfast or lunch ... their food is always made with the freshest ingredients!"

While the components that go into First Watch's menu aren't always locally grown, the restaurant sources locally when it can, and it partners with around 40 producers from Florida to California and into Mexico. The chain's website states that it has a "Follow the Sun" food philosophy, meaning it chooses the best produce when it's exactly in season, like California asparagus in April and Florida watermelon in July.