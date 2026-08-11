Customers Love This Restaurant Chain's Brunch For Its Premium Ingredients
Americans love their brunch. It's an occasion to indulge in dishes you don't get every day, whether savory or sweet. And when a restaurant is wholly dedicated to breakfast and lunch and opens every day at 7 a.m., you're much more likely to get a specialized morning spread that's truly high-quality. It's called First Watch, and not only did it make Food Republic's list of the best chain restaurants for brunch, but it's also a favorite with customers for its super-premium ingredients.
The restaurant's online reviews are glowing. A Google user wrote, "I've been coming to First Watch for weekend breakfasts for quite a while, and it never disappoints. The food is consistently fresh, flavorful, and made with quality ingredients." And a reviewer on TripAdvisor commented, "BEST place to eat breakfast or lunch ... their food is always made with the freshest ingredients!"
While the components that go into First Watch's menu aren't always locally grown, the restaurant sources locally when it can, and it partners with around 40 producers from Florida to California and into Mexico. The chain's website states that it has a "Follow the Sun" food philosophy, meaning it chooses the best produce when it's exactly in season, like California asparagus in April and Florida watermelon in July.
Daytime hours fuel First Watch's national growth and quality
First Watch was founded in 1983 by John Sullivan and Ken Pendery. In 1986, it opened its second location in Sarasota, Florida, and today there are more than 600 in 32 states. In a 2019 interview with Forbes, First Watch CEO and President Chris Tomasso stated that, while its strategy of opening only from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. was often criticized, it aligns with the company's goals. He said the schedule allows for a better "quality of life" for employees, and that strictly focusing on breakfast and lunch allows the restaurant to offer a better experience and "high quality" food.
Because First Watch uses fewer ingredients than a restaurant that also serves dinner, it goes through them more quickly, maintaining greater freshness. Among the favorite items on the menu are the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with fresh-whipped ricotta cheese and the Million Dollar Bacon (served by itself or on seasonal breakfast sandwiches; one Yelp reviewer claimed they "almost had to fight for the last piece"). The chain also serves favorites like various types of French toast, omelets, Belgian waffles, classic Cobb salads, and specialty wraps and bowls. Whatever you choose, judging by the reviews online, it's bound to be made with premium ingredients.