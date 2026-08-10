This Underrated Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain Outperforms All The Major Chains
The fast food fried chicken landscape is vast and only continues to grow. There are massive, ubiquitous franchises like KFC, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A. But one relatively new chain outperformed the big guys in a Food Republic taste test of fried chicken chains ranked from worst to best. It's called Huey Magoo's, and it focuses on hot, crispy chicken tenders. While the top spot went to Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Huey Magoo's came in at a super solid number two, loved for its focus on handmade meals and fresh ingredients. If you're unfamiliar with the chain, it may be because it is primarily located in the South, with the largest concentration throughout Florida. They also have locations in Ohio, Missouri, and Nevada.
On social media, Huey Magoo's is often compared to Zaxby's or Raising Cane's, two other Southern-based fried chicken powerhouses, but many agree that Magoo is in the lead on the fried chicken front. On TripAdvisor, one user praised the "crispy, perfectly seasoned chicken tenders," and another said, "The batter was light and the chicken was perfectly cooked and juicy." Some feel that Huey Magoo's goes a little heavy on the seasoning (particularly salt), but it might just be perfect if you like a lot of flavor in your tendies with a kick of black pepper. It's an incredibly savory mix of spices that many say is unlike any other fried chicken out there. And the crisp is undeniable, as a Reddit user explained, "[G]ot it to go and was impressed the tenders were still hot and crispy upon arriving home..." But beyond the crispy, seasoned exterior, the overall flavor and texture are all about what's on the inside.
Why Huey Magoo's fried chicken tenders are so good
Huey Magoo's was founded in 2004 in Orlando, FL, and has quickly grown to more than 75 locations in 12 states. Part of what has allowed it to grow and follow its motto, "Craft It, Crave It, Rave It," is its use of super premium chicken cuts, using only 3% of the chicken — the chicken tenderloin, or "the filet mignon of chicken," as the chain calls it. It's a cut of chicken that's always tender and juicy and relatively mild, so it's great for picking up flavor, each piece made to order by hand. As one fan said on TikTok, "...[W]hat makes [Huey Magoo's chicken] so different? The chicken tenders are hand-breaded ... You also know that they're fresh chicken tenders because they're not all shaped and look the same." Also, because it is hyper-specialized in chicken tenders, it's much easier to focus on quality than a restaurant with multiple proteins and dozens upon dozens of ingredients.
Although it does have tasty sandwiches, wraps, and salads, the chicken tender is still at the core. And if fried chicken isn't your thing, you can go with grilled tenders. From individual meals of just a few tenders to family meals that go all the way up to 30 tenders or 60 tender bites, you can merely dip a toe to sample Magoo's for the first time or bring enough to feed a whole party, with sides like fresh-cut chips, crinkle-cut fries, and its famous Texas Toast. And, speaking of dipping, the impressive array of signature sauces and dips at Huey Magoo's is also kind of a big deal. So, if you're in the neighborhood, skip those chain behemoths next time and give Huey Magoo's a go.