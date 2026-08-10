This Underrated Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain Outperforms All The Major Chains

The fast food fried chicken landscape is vast and only continues to grow. There are massive, ubiquitous franchises like KFC, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A. But one relatively new chain outperformed the big guys in a Food Republic taste test of fried chicken chains ranked from worst to best. It's called Huey Magoo's, and it focuses on hot, crispy chicken tenders. While the top spot went to Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Huey Magoo's came in at a super solid number two, loved for its focus on handmade meals and fresh ingredients. If you're unfamiliar with the chain, it may be because it is primarily located in the South, with the largest concentration throughout Florida. They also have locations in Ohio, Missouri, and Nevada.

On social media, Huey Magoo's is often compared to Zaxby's or Raising Cane's, two other Southern-based fried chicken powerhouses, but many agree that Magoo is in the lead on the fried chicken front. On TripAdvisor, one user praised the "crispy, perfectly seasoned chicken tenders," and another said, "The batter was light and the chicken was perfectly cooked and juicy." Some feel that Huey Magoo's goes a little heavy on the seasoning (particularly salt), but it might just be perfect if you like a lot of flavor in your tendies with a kick of black pepper. It's an incredibly savory mix of spices that many say is unlike any other fried chicken out there. And the crisp is undeniable, as a Reddit user explained, "[G]ot it to go and was impressed the tenders were still hot and crispy upon arriving home..." But beyond the crispy, seasoned exterior, the overall flavor and texture are all about what's on the inside.