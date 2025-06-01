The Subtle Difference Between Chicken Breast And Tenderloins

Chicken breasts and tenderloins are everyday favorites that are commonly found in many fridges. Both are lean, white cuts of meat with a similar texture and flavor profile, so it's no surprise that most people would use them interchangeably. But what you probably don't know is that there are some subtle, yet important, differences between these cuts of meat, and understanding them will take how you cook your chicken to the next level.

Chicken breasts are one of the largest poultry cuts, taken from the pectoral muscle on the underside of the chicken, whereas tenderloins are thinner muscles that are loosely attached to the breast. The tenderloin is typically removed from the breast and sold separately. The most obvious difference between these cuts is their shape and size. Meat from the breast is larger and more plump, while tenderloins are thinner and more delicate. Additionally, tenderloins contain a higher sodium and fat content than chicken breasts do. But should these differences affect which cut of meat you decide to use? Using the right cut will enhance the taste and flavor of your dish, ensuring a delicious final result every time.