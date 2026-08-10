Does McDonald's Have High Quality Chicken?

McDonald's reputation precedes it — at this point, it's one of the biggest fast food chain in the world based on revenue, and such a giant cultural force that the mere sight of the yellow "M" arches needs no further explanation. You'd be stretched to find someone who hasn't heard of or laid their hands on a Big Mac. But, when it comes to chicken, how does the franchise fare? Not so amazingly, according to our standards.

In our ranking of the best and worst fast food chicken on the market, McDonald's landed last in the chicken sandwich category, placing behind chains using fresher poultry, a shorter ingredient list, and a more hands-on preparation. The McCrispy may arrive looking like a straightforward fried chicken breast on a potato roll, but its journey to the drive thru is far more processed than its promising name suggests.

McDonald's does begin with chicken breast fillets containing rib meat, so this is not a mystery patty pretending to be poultry. The issue is everything built around that meat. The company's ingredient list also includes water, several flours and starches, multiple oils, sugar, leavening agents, natural flavors, an acidity regulator, and maltodextrin. Those additions may help the fillet hold moisture, maintain its coating and shape, and taste consistent across thousands of restaurants, but they also make it a much more processed product than a piece of chicken that has been seasoned, dredged, and fried in the restaurant.