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Hot dogs are serious business in Chicago, and few renditions became more famous than Portillo's. Started in 1963 out of a trailer, the chain has grown far outside of the Chicago area, now operating more than 95 outlets in 10 states. Naturally, the foundational frank is a crucial part of the chain's success — and Portillo's doesn't hide its supplier. From the very get-go, hometown favorite Vienna Beef is behind the chain's dogs.

Around since the 19th century, the famed manufacturer is not only a citywide favorite, but instrumental to the development of the dish itself. Vienna Beef debuted an all-beef sausage in 1893 –the meat edible for the city's Jewish population — with a likable flavor and crisp consistency. Sold at an accessible price, it helped turn Chicago dogs into a staple during the Great Depression, thereby popularizing the dish for years down the line. So when Dick Portillo kicked off his inaugural stand (lovingly named The Dog House), Vienna Beef was accordingly selected for the job. New menu items — like pastas, sandwiches and even chocolate cake — supplemented hot dogs at Portillo's, but this cured meat brand never stepped away.