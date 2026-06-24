How Portillo's Hot Dogs Became So Famous In Chicago And Beyond

Cities across the U.S. that have famous foods are naturally home to well-known eateries where residents and tourists alike flock to enjoy them. One of Chicago's most iconic foods is its signature hot dog, named by late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain as the best hot dog style, and Portillo's is among the most legendary places to get one. The celebrated franks helped it rise from humble beginnings to become a national chain that had more than $732 million in sales in 2025.

Dick Portillo used $1,100 to open a hot dog stand called The Dog House in the Villa Park suburb of Chicago in 1963, which operated out of a small trailer with no running water. It eventually did well enough to relocate into an actual building in 1967 under a new name: Portillo's. Due to its success, it began to expand with more restaurants in the area. The first one with a drive-through opened in 1983 as the seventh location, while the chain didn't debut in Chicago proper until 1994.

The chain made its first leap outside Illinois in 2005, opening a restaurant in Buena Park, California, and made more forays outside the state. Nearly a decade later, with 38 locations, Dick Portillo sold the chain to private equity firm Berkshire Partners for nearly $1 billion. As of June 2026, there are more than 100 Portillo's locations across 11 states, all company-owned with no franchises.