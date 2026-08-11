Chicken Lovers Agree, These Are The 8 Best Wing Joints In The US

Chicken wings are one of the most popular game day foods around, with the National Chicken Council reporting that almost 1.5 billion of them would be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday in 2024. But they aren't just for the weekends or sports watching. Since the first Buffalo wings were created in 1964, the chicken pieces have been gaining popularity. While it's rare to find $0.10 wing nights anymore, the market for wings is only growing. In fact, a study by Market Intelo estimates that global wing restaurant sales will reach more than $118 billion by 2034.

Fans of the food always seem to be debating who makes the best ones, and many have passionate opinions on the matter. These spots are widely agreed upon as having some of the best chicken wings in the U.S. And, of course, if you'd like to make your own at home after sampling a few of the places on this list, here are a few tips to elevate your wings and a ranking of every way to cook them.