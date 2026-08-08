Wake Up Boring Baked Potatoes With This Canned Soup

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Baked potatoes can be an easy side accompaniment to almost any savory dish — or become the centerpiece, a full meal unto themselves. There are a number of ways to get your baked potatoes just right at home — even if they technically taste better at a restaurant. And when you want them nice and airy, not only are russet potatoes the best for fluffy mashed potatoes, but their extra starch makes them ideal for soft and pillowy baked potatoes that will pick up any kind of flavor you may want to throw down. You can keep it simple with butter and salt, or go fully-loaded. But one easy add-on that you may not have considered is condensed cheddar cheese soup. It makes a simple upgrade with minimal effort — Campbell's Condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup is a solid choice, but really any brand will work.

The simplest way to use condensed cheddar soup on your baked potato is to add a couple spoonfuls of unheated, undiluted cheese soup right out of the can. It will melt into the hot potato and give it a big hit of cheddar flavor. Or you can heat it in the microwave (in a microwave-safe bowl, of course) to make a nice and melty pour-over. Using only a few dollops of condensed soup will bring an intense, sharp, and salty flavor. But you can expand on the taste with some tricks for cooking and some added accouterments to add a bit of nuance.