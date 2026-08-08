How To Prevent Your Espresso Martini From Being Watery

The espresso martini first emerged in the 1980s, shaken up into wide-ranging pairings of coffee and spirits ever since. All in all, the cocktail is straightforward to make, but there are a few details to note when making a batch at home. Most notably, the tipple too easily turns watery — yielding an over-diluted, unbalanced drink.

After all, an espresso martini calls for a hot component amidst preparation, unusual for a chilled cocktail. So if you pour a hot shot of espresso straight into a cold shaker with ice, the mixture melts quickly, resulting in a watery mess. It's a common hiccup that's easy to neglect — but one that comes with many solutions.

For the easiest adjustment, simply cool your freshly pulled espresso prior to shaking, letting it chill for a few minutes in the freezer. You'll lose a touch of flavor and foaming potential, but with a high-quality coffee liqueur, the difference is negligible. Then, you can proceed with a classic espresso martini recipe, combining the coffee, liqueur, and vodka in a shaker with ice. Strain the result, and you'll get a cocktail with a texture that won't disappoint.