Upgrade Your Fried Pickles With This Show-Stopping Seasoning Packet

Fried pickles come pre-loaded with briny salt and tons of vegetable flavor, making them one of the best summer side dishes and appetizers you can whip up at home. But if you're looking to really wow guests or just want to treat yourself, take a tip from New Orleans and reach for a creole seasoning packet.

The big difference between creole versus cajun is that creole has a heavier emphasis on herbs, which contributes to that heady, earthy flavor you get from New Orleans food. Cajun, on the other hand, gets a ton of taste from peppers, which gets you its trademark heat. Pickles and herbs go together like peas and carrots, and the heavier flavor from woody herbs like thyme and oregano creates something truly spectacular when combined with the sharp acidity of brine. Your best bet is to treat it like you're frying chicken and mix it directly into the batter, so the full flavors come out after they're fried in hot oil — nothing wakes up aromatics in quite the same way.

Creole cooking is anything but subtle, so pick a peck of pickles that provide more salt and acid than other flavors. If, for example, you were to use something like bread and butter, you likely wouldn't be able to taste much of it since the breading is so potent. Plus, too many conflicting ingredients in one place can sabotage each other, creating a mess of a flavor profile rather than a crunchy, bright treat.