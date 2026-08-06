Is It Bad To Leave A Toaster Plugged In When You're Not Using It?

For most people, the kitchen is one of the most magical rooms in the house, a place where ingredients get turned into comforting meals, like a beautiful, Spanish-style roast chicken, that your family gathers around the table to enjoy. But obviously, it can be a dangerous place, too, thanks to the assortment of knives, proximity to heat from both the stove and the oven, or even the risk of food poisoning that can have you laid low for days. Being careful is the best way to mitigate these risks, but there might be some dangers hidden in plain sight that you'll want to watch out for as well. Case in point? Your toaster, which may seem innocuous enough, but can actually be something of a fire hazard. This is why you should actually unplug it when you're not using it.

Look, the chances of your toaster actually catching fire are admittedly fairly low, but they're not zero. Accidents do happen, and toasters are particularly susceptible to ignition because they basically have fire starters, in the form of stray crumbs, hanging out in the coils. One bad short circuit, and you could have very serious consequences on your hands. Better not to risk it; make a habit of pulling the plug after each use.