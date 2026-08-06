Is It Bad To Leave A Toaster Plugged In When You're Not Using It?
For most people, the kitchen is one of the most magical rooms in the house, a place where ingredients get turned into comforting meals, like a beautiful, Spanish-style roast chicken, that your family gathers around the table to enjoy. But obviously, it can be a dangerous place, too, thanks to the assortment of knives, proximity to heat from both the stove and the oven, or even the risk of food poisoning that can have you laid low for days. Being careful is the best way to mitigate these risks, but there might be some dangers hidden in plain sight that you'll want to watch out for as well. Case in point? Your toaster, which may seem innocuous enough, but can actually be something of a fire hazard. This is why you should actually unplug it when you're not using it.
Look, the chances of your toaster actually catching fire are admittedly fairly low, but they're not zero. Accidents do happen, and toasters are particularly susceptible to ignition because they basically have fire starters, in the form of stray crumbs, hanging out in the coils. One bad short circuit, and you could have very serious consequences on your hands. Better not to risk it; make a habit of pulling the plug after each use.
Smart habits reduce fire and safety hazards from kitchen appliances
If you want to mitigate the chances that your toaster will catch fire, there are a few things you can do besides keeping it unplugged when you're not actually toasting anything. First, empty the crumb tray regularly to avoid the buildup of potential fire hazards. You would reach the pinnacle of toaster cleanliness if you did this after every use, but we're realistic, so at least once a week is often enough. Always make sure the toaster is unplugged when cleaning it out, too, to avoid accidentally zapping yourself.
There is also the location of your toaster to consider. It's important to keep it pushed far back from even the jumpiest pets. Even if it's unplugged, the toaster could still fall on them and hurt them. If you only use your toaster occasionally, consider keeping it off your counter altogether and storing it in a cupboard instead. Just don't actually use it in this small, enclosed space, and be sure to let it cool down completely before unplugging it and putting it away.
Finally, the potentially hazardous nature of appliances isn't limited to just toasters. You should also be aware of the risks that coffee makers and air fryers pose. These, too, should be unplugged when not in use.