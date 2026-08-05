The Japanese Sauce You Should Add To Canned Chicken Noodle Soup For Umami-Rich Flavors

Japanese condiments are nothing short of legendary. From savory, crunchy furikake to sweet and creamy Kewpie mayo, there's a delicious option suited to every taste. In our humble opinion, one of the nation's most criminally underrated condiments is mentsuyu, an intense, subtly sweet soy sauce-based sauce. Its ingredients are packed with umami, and its natural depth of flavor makes it a logical pairing to upgrade any can of chicken noodle soup.

We wouldn't be shocked if you haven't heard of mentsuyu before. It's a fairly niche ingredient outside of Japan, and its name translates to "noodle sauce," which isn't exactly an everyday staple in mainstream Western cooking. In Japan, though, mentsuyu (also known as tsuyu) is a pantry essential. Made from a simmered base of soy sauce paired with mirin, cooking sake, sugar, and dashi, it most commonly doubles as both a cold dipping sauce and a hot broth base for soba and udon noodles, so it's not far-fetched that it would also be a perfect match for chicken noodle soup.

When adding mentsuyu to your soup, you've got two options to pick from: straight and concentrated. Straight-type can be used right out of the bottle and delivers a milder, less salty flavor. Concentrated-type, on the other hand, needs to be diluted with hot water before use, since its flavor packs a far more intense punch. However, if you want to build your own custom seasoning, concentrated-type, diluted with other condiments, is an excellent way to truly personalize your meal. There's just one thing to watch out for: Chicken noodle soup already sits on the savory end of the spectrum, so just one or two tablespoons of mentsuyu is all you need.