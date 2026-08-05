Liquor Vs Liqueur: How The Alcohols Are Actually Different

Look up at a cocktail bar's bottles, and the options run wild. In addition to beer and wine, bars stock everything from vermouths to bitters, cordials, and infusions. Versing yourself in all of the options can feel complicated — confusion already settles in with just liquor and liqueur, for example. Distinguished by only a few letters, the two alcohol types are easy to both misspell and misconstrue. So, what's the difference?

To put it simply, a liqueur is a type of liquor with added sugar and flavorings. Both consist of a distilled base — alcohol that is first fermented and then concentrated using a still. However, it's sugar added after distillation that defines the liqueur subcategory. As opposed to the intense flavors of full-proof liquors, this means liqueurs are typically sweeter, often accompanied by tasting notes of fruit, herbs, spices, and even dairy.

The sweet modification distinguishes the alcohol in more than just taste. The added ingredients often reduce the strength of liqueurs, although not universally. The sugar means liqueurs can go bad in your liquor cabinet, while full-proof spirits last indefinitely (although they will lose aroma over time). Such a composition also means the alcohols serve different functions in bartending. Finally, liquor and liqueurs each come with their own traditions of production and consumption. So although both are broadly part of the liquor category, the two styles offer lots to unpack.