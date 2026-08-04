There are some chain restaurants that are beloved for their gravy. KFC's mashed potatoes and gravy may have its detractors, but many still love it, even though Colonel Sanders disliked KFC's gravy once the chain expanded to the point that they could no longer use his recipe. There is a pretty clear ranking of the best chain restaurant biscuits and gravy, many of them homemade.

But when it comes to a tasty, fresh, beef-based topping that's delicious on pot roast, mashed potatoes, and meatloaf, one that you can trust has been made in-house that very day, you may want to turn toward Cracker Barrel. Not only does Cracker Barrel make its brown gravy from scratch daily, but "all day long," as it says on the company website. This presumably means that it's not just one huge vat made in the morning to last the whole day, but multiple batches made ultra-fresh at each location as they work through the day.

Cracker Barrel's brown gravy is thick and savory with a decent kick of black pepper. It's heavy enough to hold together, so it won't completely spill off your mashed potatoes when poured over, but still nice and smooth — not gelatinous or gloopy. While a from-scratch recipe can be relatively simple, with few ingredients, it still requires a hand at the stove, constantly stirring the roux or base, so it will emulsify properly without the lumps. Although this is much more costly than shipping pre-made gravy from state to state, Cracker Barrel espouses its commitment to homemade ingredients, and it comes through in that beautiful, glistening, umami-rich brown liquid.