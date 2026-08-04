What Does Halal Food Mean?

There are plenty of ways stores and restaurants categorize their products, like when beef is labeled as USDA prime or Choice, or perhaps when an Asian restaurant feels like it has to advertise its entire menu as MSG-free – that MSG myth is absolutely rooted in racism. One label you're likely to encounter wherever you find food is halal. But what exactly does this classification mean? Well, it's not exactly a single thing. Halal is an Arabic word meaning "lawful," and it stands as one of the most important tenets of Islamic law. In the broader context of the religion, it refers to any action, behavior, or object allowed under Islamic law, not just food.

When it comes to diet specifically, halal governs what foods can be eaten, how animals must be slaughtered, and which items are prohibited altogether. Under the halal dietary restrictions, pork, carnivorous animals, and alcohol are ruled out entirely. In Islamic tradition, the pig is classified as inherently unclean, and the Quran, Islam's central religious text, explicitly labels pork as spiritually impure. Carnivorous animals with fangs and talons are also banned for similar reasons, as their aggressive, predatory nature makes them haram (unlawful). Alcohol, meanwhile, is impermissible because it intoxicates the mind, may harm the individual consuming it, and removes one's ability to judge right from wrong.

The most likely encounter a non-muslim will have with halal food is at the grocery store or restaurant. While poultry, beef, and lamb are all permissible under Islamic law, they must be slaughtered according to a specific method (known as dhabihah) to be deemed halal. This involves using a very sharp knife to make a swift, deep cut that severs the animal's jugular veins, esophagus, and windpipe. At the time of the cut, the slaughterer must recite the name of God (Bismillah) and a prayer. It's essential that all blood is completely drained from the carcass, as consuming blood is prohibited in Islam.