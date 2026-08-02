Add A Parmesan Cheese Crust To Your Sandwich With A Simple Oven Technique

Toasting your bread first gives you the crispiest grilled cheese ever, but it can also limit your flavor options. You don't want a bunch of seasoning getting stuck in your toaster, and buttering it after softens the crumb, so it's not quite as crunchy. However, if you add a parmesan crust in the pan instead, you get a similar result with way more flavor.

This trick may take a little bit more time, but the intense flavor makes it worth it. By grating parmesan and sprinkling it over buttered bread, you create a dynamite dairy combo full of all the fat you need for a golden brown result. The real key is using medium-high heat, which is just enough to melt the parmesan to crispy perfection but low enough that the heat has time to penetrate the bread, so you don't have a crisp shell with a flimsy center. The only downside is that you need to toast the bread open-faced, meaning your cheese won't have enough time to melt. That's where your oven comes in.

A raging hot broiler is your best bet because all you want is to melt the cheese covering the untoasted side of your bread. If the heat is too low, your un-melted cheese will need more time under the heat, which warms up the pan and burns your parmesan crust. This method has the added benefit of browning the cheese inside your sandwich, giving you double the toasty flavor. Hit it hot and fast, and you'll have the crispiest, meltiest grilled cheese ever. Of course, this isn't limited to just grilled cheese — you could enjoy a ham and cheese or a turkey club with a crispy parmesan crust, too. Just be sure you hold off on adding any crunchy or fresh veg (like lettuce and tomato) until after it's cooked.