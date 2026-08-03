Customers Agree, These 11 Candies From Cracker Barrel Are A Must Buy
Whether you're visiting Cracker Barrel for your first or your 50th time, it's near-impossible for something not to catch your eye or tempt your sweet tooth among the cluttered store shelves. From chocolate-laden delights and hard-to-find novelties to tart and sour sweets worth puckering for, candy enthusiasts will uncover many sugary treasures perched among Cracker Barrel's pickings.
Cracker Barrel's mouthwatering pancakes aren't the only sweet offering drawing in customers to this old-timey eatery. You'll also find a variety of toothsome confections tucked away in this quaint country store, beckoning you to sample them. While World Market may be a hidden gem for international candies, Cracker Barrel, it seems, is a place for the old-fashioned and unique.
A meeting place for travelers and locals alike, the chain offers a treasure trove of unique items within its cozy country stores. While some may be drawn to Cracker Barrel's collection of classic sodas, others may find themselves mesmerized by its confectionery gold mine. With candies that appeal to the young, old, and every age in between, there's a sugary snack for everyone hiding in the charming bounds of this nostalgic noshery.
Caramel Creams
Caramel lovers should rejoice if they find a package of Goetze's Caramel Creams nestled amongst Cracker Barrel's sweet offerings. Known by many as Bulls Eyes, people claim the squishy union of this candy's chewy caramel and vanilla center to be a magical combination. These bite-sized mouthfuls really hit the perfect sweet spot when it comes to texture. Unlike other caramel candies that stick to your molars, Goetze's Caramel Creams are soft with the ideal amount of chewiness. And yet, they're never so soft as to disintegrate.
The caramel flavor is sweet without being cloying. Meanwhile, the vanilla center is just as flavorful, with some describing it as tasting like cake frosting. Individually wrapped in a delightfully crinkly packaging, the candy comes in multiple caramel-forward flavors, including seasonal versions like Pumpkin Pie Caramel Creams and Honey Bun Caramel Creams with warming notes of cinnamon.
A candy that dates back to 1918, Goetze's Caramel Creams are a Maryland creation rooted in wholesome ingredients. Made with real cream and other ingredients gathered from family-owned farms, Goetze's Candy has been committed to producing high-quality sweets for six whole generations. The care truly shows in their product, leading caramel fans to hope they continue the tradition for a good six generations more.
Retro Sours
Available in many varieties, Retro Sours keep Cracker Barrel customers coming back time and time again to see what new flavors pop up next. A sweet that '90s kids find thoroughly nostalgic, fans of this fruity sweet frequently rank the raspberry, mango, tangerine, and watermelon flavors as top-tier. Backers of this throwback treat — which is a hard candy cloaked in a sour coating – love its authentic fruit flavors and signature retro tin packaging. Harboring a tart flavor that's not too overwhelming or bitter, Retro Sours strike a good balance of sweet and sour, with a non-artificial-tasting fruit flavoring that complements their tart characteristics.
First emerging in the early 2000s as Altoids Sours, this puckersome delight was discontinued in 2010, much to the chagrin of many a fan. Luckily, Iconic Candy reintroduced the sour throwback favorite under a new name, allowing new generations and long-time fans to experience this tart-flavored treasure. Among Retro Sours offerings, you'll find classic Altoid Sours flavors, in addition to new varieties like red apple and passionfruit, ensuring customers always have a wide array of flavors to choose from.
Thin Sticks
Many Cracker Barrel shoppers have their favorite flavor of thin stick, whether it be an old-fashioned sweet like root beer or more approachable flavors like watermelon and strawberry. A 5-inch-long, hard candy stick, part of this confection's widespread appeal is its simplicity. Costing roughly $0.35 (or 10 for $2 when on sale), candy enthusiasts can purchase an assortment of flavors at an affordable price, storing their bulk purchase in a clear jar for a homey sweet display.
Among the many flavors, some of the standouts that customers applaud most include the lemon, butterscotch, and cinnamon, with fans citing the latter as a good alternative for the discontinued Jolly Rancher Fire Stix. Others also name the clove flavor as a treasured choice, with admirers stating this old-fashioned flavor has become increasingly hard to find.
A confection that has gone by many names throughout the years – including barber poles, stick candy, and candy sticks – this classic treat continued to rank highly among Cracker Barrel shoppers, as indicated by the sugary stick's sales. Just how many of these striped sweets does the company sell? Well, according to Cracker Barrel, it's 13 million per year. If you were to lay them end to end, they would amount to more than 1,000 miles.
Big Cherry
Cracker Barrel shoppers eagerly recommend Big Cherry to fellow sweet shoppers. While this chocolate-covered morsel may look a little strange when first unwrapped, candy connoisseurs quickly find themselves delighted by its sensationally sweet taste. Showcasing a whole cherry suspended in a chocolatey exterior that's topped with peanuts, Christopher's Big Cherry markets itself as the only candy bar to contain an entire fruit center.
A candy eagerly devoured by cherry enthusiasts, anyone who relishes fruit-flavored desserts will likely adore this enchanting concoction. Fans of this time-tested candy love the thick milk chocolate coating, crunchy peanuts, and gooey center that hides a sweet maraschino interior. While other cherry candies might hold a more artificial flavor, Big Cherry candies receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from those trying the candy for the first time.
Seasoned fans of this old-school goodie are equally glowing, stating the taste has not changed since their childhood, maintaining a consistent flavor and formula. While online shoppers may be forced to buy this old-school candy in bulk, in turn navigating the risk of damage during shipping, Cracker Barrel shoppers can sidestep such headaches. Within Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store, customers can limit their purchase to one or two candies without the worry of purchasing crushed or melted products.
Lammes Sherbet Mints
Offered by Cracker Barrel since 2007, Lammes Sherbet Mints have only recently caught on with a larger audience after going viral on social media. Hand-poured in Austin, Texas, you're unlikely to find this rare, retro candy anywhere other than this eatery's country store unless you live in certain areas of the Lone Star State. While this minty confection has only recently gained widespread attention, it's a candy with a long legacy. A confection that originated in 1885, each of these pretty morsels is made in small batches, giving each sweet a unique appearance.
An item that sells out nearly every year, fans describe this Cracker Barrel exclusive as tasting similar to an Andes mint or Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, with a delightful mint and light chocolate flavor. The texture is equally appealing, with a delicate melt-in-your-mouth quality. Fans especially love the elegant thinness of these pastel treasures, with some likening the subtle mint flavor to tasting like white chocolate mint.
The only national retailer to offer this candy, you're most likely to find Lammes Sherbet Mints at Cracker Barrel around Easter and Christmas. And this uncommon candy is likely to only get harder to find. Lammes Candies recently closed several of its stores, leaving only its flagship location in Austin. As such, you may definitely want to pick up a box of these dainty dollops next time you see them.
Zebra Bars
Those who love crunchy peanut butter may find themselves quickly drawn to Cracker Barrel's old-timey Zebra Bars. Fans of this classic sweet love its crumbly texture, praising how the confection has a delightful crunch when eaten. Sometimes compared to a Butterfinger without the chocolate coating, buyers highly recommend these bars made from freshly ground, dry-roasted peanuts and vanilla.
As soon as you chomp down on one of these crispy confections, you'll immediately be confronted with the flavor of roasted peanuts. As you chew, the crunchy texture dissolves, melting away as vanilla flavors emerge. Fans compare the taste to old-fashioned peanut brittle, but without the painfully hard texture, culminating in a noshable treat that's wonderfully rich.
Around since the 1950s, the classic candy continues to be produced in Lufkin, Texas, by Atkinson Candy Company, led by a fourth-generation family member. Originally known as Peanut Butter Bars, this recognizable treat was often referred to as zebra candies or zebra bars over the years due to its signature striped packaging. Unable to trademark the name Peanut Butter Bars, the company decided to give the beloved candy an official name change in 2025, rebranding them as Zebra Bars.
Bubs
A Swedish candy, Bubs may be newer than many of Cracker Barrel's other candy offerings, but it is no less popular. Popularized by the Swedish candy craze on TikTok, Bubs rose to fame as a vegan candy that is part gummy, part marshmallow, with a texture that's completely unique from American gummies. Instead, fans describe these puffy candies as having an invitingly chewy exterior, but with a light inside filled with soft airiness.
These gummy candies come in sour flavors like tutti frutti, strawberry vanilla, and lemon raspberry, as well as sweet banana toffee. Tangy candy lovers adore Bubs sour varieties, finding the sourness potent enough to fill the entire mouth. Fans especially esteem the tutti frutti flavor within the sour varieties, while the banana toffee is recommended for those who prefer to avoid anything overly mouth-puckering.
Although the candy brand is new to the U.S., the Swedes have been enjoying this fluffy sweet since 1992. With flavors abroad spanning from bubblegum and cola to raspberry salty licorice, it's hopefully only a matter of time before new versions begin popping up on Cracker Barrel's store shelves.
Necco Wafers
Necco Wafers hold a cherished place in many an older Cracker Barrel shopper's heart, with a taste that's sweet but not overwhelmingly so. Described by its devotees as both crunchy and soft, these nostalgic, powdery wafers are sold at Cracker Barrel in a roll of assorted flavors, including lemon, orange, lime, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, licorice, and chocolate.
One of the oldest candy companies in the U.S., Necco first created Necco Wafers in 1847, when these powdery discs were known as "hub wafers," going on to see America through many eras. Over the following decades, the historic candy popped up in rations during the Spanish-American War and World War I to help with soldiers' morale and provide additional calories. (It also didn't hurt that the candies withstood extreme temperatures and carried a two-year shelf life.) The candies were even carried along expeditions, as with Arctic explorer Donald MacMillan, who shared the confection with Inuits along his travels.
The same recipe cherished by American soldiers abroad and Arctic explorers remains unchanged to this day. And yet, this time-honored candy was almost lost to us a few years back. Manufacturing of Necco Wafers ceased in 2018, much to the displeasure of many, when the Revere, Massachusetts, Necco facility closed. Luckily, the Spangler Candy Company purchased the enduring candy line along with a few other old-timey favorites, like Sweethearts Conversation Hearts, meaning the long-standing classic resides on Cracker Barrel's homey store shelves today.
Naylor's Butter Mints
Cracker Barrel shoppers applaud Naylor's Butter Mints. Described as creamy, indulgent, and surprisingly buttery, the melt-in-your-mouth mints have delighted customers since 1950, when Charlie and Anna Mae Naylor began manufacturing them in Lombard, Illinois. Although the operation has since moved to Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania, much of the original equipment is still used to make these delectable mints.
Called butter mints because they actually contain butter, these colorful confections became popular in the mid-20th century, often appearing at large gatherings like weddings and baby showers. The pastel colors complemented a range of decor and color palettes, pairing well on a table with cakes, sandwiches, and other elevated party fare. Often provided at celebrations and solemn occasions, these classic candies could subtly freshen the breath, with no noisy wrappers to draw attention.
Although their appearances at such events have declined, the candy still inspires fervent love among its supporters. Even younger generations have caught on to these delectable morsels, questioning whether liking this vintage candy secretly makes them old on the inside. The jury of public opinion seems to agree it does not. Instead, it seems butter mints might be one of those candies that all generations can agree on, with the adoration for these sensational sweets spanning all ages.
Goo Goo Clusters
Shoppers adore the Tennessee-born sweet known as Goo Goo Clusters, with one fan stating that it's the sweet that started their Cracker Barrel candy obsession. Made from peanuts, caramel, and nougat covered in a milk chocolate shell, fans praise this nostalgic confection for its dreamy, sweet, and salty quality. Some compare the taste of this treat to that of a Snickers Bar, but much better.
Invented in 1912 in Nashville, Goo Goo Clusters were the first candies to combine multiple components into a single sweet, laying claim to the title of America's first combination candy bar. A century later, the core components of the original Goo Goo Cluster remain unchanged. One thing that has evolved is the production method. While the first Goo Goo Clusters were hand-dipped and wrapperless, kept in a glass display at the drugstore, those sold today use an automated packaging process.
Today, you'll find the original Goo Goo Cluster, as well as those enhanced with peanut butter and pecans. Considered by some to be the official candy of Tennessee, this chocolatey sweet can be hard to come by outside of the Volunteer State. Luckily, Cracker Barrel has made sure to disperse this candy far and wide, much to the delight of Goo Goo Cluster fans.
Pecan Log
Available in both small and large sizes, the Cracker Barrel pecan log is a beloved country store item. Great as a gift or to snag for yourself, this handmade offering is made by dipping nougat in caramel and rolling the creation in chopped pecans. Admirers of this old-timey treat adore its fluffy yet chewy texture, noting scrumptious, subtle hints of vanilla and maple.
Some have called this morsel one of the best nougat candies they have ever tried, with the soft flavors mingling perfectly. It's a bar that's deceptively simple, with some customers claiming it tastes just like a delicious pecan pie. Many make trips to Cracker Barrel just to purchase this dessert-like confection, while other Cracker Barrel shoppers save this nutty candy exclusively for Christmastime.
An item made by and sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel, you sadly won't be finding Cracker Barrel's Pecan Log Roll anywhere other than this cozy eatery. Luckily, the treat is also offered at its online store, just in case your favorite country store is too far of a drive.
Methodology
How did we select the must-try sweets offered by this cherished chain restaurant? To determine which confections are the most beloved by Cracker Barrel customers, I pored over online discussions, customer recommendations, and product reviews to decide the top candidates. Both modern and old-fashioned candies were considered in this methodology. From here, I picked the candies with the highest approval ratings and most loyal followings to establish which are considered must-buy items.