Customers Agree, These 11 Candies From Cracker Barrel Are A Must Buy

Whether you're visiting Cracker Barrel for your first or your 50th time, it's near-impossible for something not to catch your eye or tempt your sweet tooth among the cluttered store shelves. From chocolate-laden delights and hard-to-find novelties to tart and sour sweets worth puckering for, candy enthusiasts will uncover many sugary treasures perched among Cracker Barrel's pickings.

Cracker Barrel's mouthwatering pancakes aren't the only sweet offering drawing in customers to this old-timey eatery. You'll also find a variety of toothsome confections tucked away in this quaint country store, beckoning you to sample them. While World Market may be a hidden gem for international candies, Cracker Barrel, it seems, is a place for the old-fashioned and unique.

A meeting place for travelers and locals alike, the chain offers a treasure trove of unique items within its cozy country stores. While some may be drawn to Cracker Barrel's collection of classic sodas, others may find themselves mesmerized by its confectionery gold mine. With candies that appeal to the young, old, and every age in between, there's a sugary snack for everyone hiding in the charming bounds of this nostalgic noshery.