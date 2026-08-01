Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Italian Chain Is More Affordable?
When you're craving comforting Italian fare, many restaurants are there for the occasion. Two especially popular options include Olive Garden and Carrabba's, which both rank among the largest chains in the U.S. The two offer a similar dining model, full of the charms that make an evening out so fun.
Enter either cozy eatery, and you can expect complimentary bites. At Olive Garden, it's iconic breadsticks; at Carrabba's, it's warm bread, and both offer grated cheese upon request, too. To complement your meal, you can order a round of comforting appetizers, a generous pasta entree, and desserts like tiramisu and chocolate cake.
The taste and selection of the dishes aren't identical, but all in all, the chains offer a similar culinary experience and atmosphere. Naturally, a question arises: How do the two restaurants compare in price? To put it succinctly, Olive Garden is easier on the wallet, offering savings across all three courses. Still, keep in mind that menu prices can fluctuate by region and ultimately depend on what you order. Not to mention, the two eateries don't serve identical menus, meaning there's more nuance to unpack.
Olive Garden offers a more affordable Italian dining experience
Olive Garden is a larger chain than Carrabba's, and no small part of its success is its accessible prices. Order across its menu, and the tab will set you back less, sometimes substantially so. Starting with appetizers, a familiar favorite like Fried Mozzarella with marinara sauce comes in at $9.29 at a Texas location. The same order at Carrabba's? About $12.49. Crowd-favorite calamari offers a similar $3 price difference between the two chains. However, the Four-Cheese & Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms at Carrabba's cost the same as Olive Garden's Stuffed Ziti Fritta: $9.49.
Such savings continue with entrees, too. You can order a classic Spaghetti with Meat Sauce for as low as $13.99 at Olive Garden, while the same dish comes in at $24.29 at Carrabba's. Whether you're in the mood for lasagne or seafood pasta, Olive Garden consistently offers better value. The savings extend to heartier fare, too. A Chicken Parmigiana at the chain goes for a well-priced $14.49, but will set you back about $24.49 at Carrabba's.
Sweet treat prices are no exception. All Olive Garden desserts fall under the $10 mark. Meanwhile, at Carrabba's, the cheapest option — the Sogno Di Cioccolata "Chocolate Dream" — comes in at $11.49. Olive Garden also offers complimentary mints after the meal, a small perk absent at Carrabba's. So if you're on a budget, Olive Garden simply stretches your dollar further.
Expect a pricier tab at Carrabba's Italian Grill
Carrabba's may offer a similar atmosphere to Olive Garden, but the menu makes it easy to spend extra. In addition to many of the same entrees costing a few dollars more, there are also pricier dishes available. Take steaks, for example. Olive Garden offers a $19.99 6-ounce sirloin as its sole beef main, while at Carrabba's, you can grab a 10-ounce sirloin or even a 16-ounce ribeye, which sells for $37.99. The chain also sells a $24.99 pork chop — a protein unavailable at Olive Garden — as well as trout in addition to salmon. Such offerings do make the menu more expansive, but they also set customers up to spend more.
Nevertheless, Carrabba's does offer some deals that bring costs down. You can grab a Family Bundle, which includes four servings of dishes like chicken parm, spaghetti, or lasagne. Divided out per serving, the bundles offer a better deal than ordering a la carte, although they're limited to takeout. And truth be told, Olive Garden sells bulk family meals for even less, too.
Some diners report preferring Carrabba's food, although the sentiment isn't universal. What's certain, though, is that Olive Garden wins out on both portion sizes and cost, making it one of the better budget-friendly Italian chains.