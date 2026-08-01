Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Italian Chain Is More Affordable?

When you're craving comforting Italian fare, many restaurants are there for the occasion. Two especially popular options include Olive Garden and Carrabba's, which both rank among the largest chains in the U.S. The two offer a similar dining model, full of the charms that make an evening out so fun.

Enter either cozy eatery, and you can expect complimentary bites. At Olive Garden, it's iconic breadsticks; at Carrabba's, it's warm bread, and both offer grated cheese upon request, too. To complement your meal, you can order a round of comforting appetizers, a generous pasta entree, and desserts like tiramisu and chocolate cake.

The taste and selection of the dishes aren't identical, but all in all, the chains offer a similar culinary experience and atmosphere. Naturally, a question arises: How do the two restaurants compare in price? To put it succinctly, Olive Garden is easier on the wallet, offering savings across all three courses. Still, keep in mind that menu prices can fluctuate by region and ultimately depend on what you order. Not to mention, the two eateries don't serve identical menus, meaning there's more nuance to unpack.