There's A Reason Those Complimentary Mints Taste Better At Olive Garden

There's lots to love at Olive Garden. From the tasty, free breadsticks doled out in staggering amounts to the heaps of Romano (not parmesan) cheese the workers generously grate onto your food, the complimentary items at Olive Garden are favorites for those who eat there. Another popular freebie at the Italian-inspired chain is the Andes chocolate mints given out at the end of each meal, a tradition at the restaurants for more than three decades. While Andes Mints can be purchased in stores, Olive Garden fans swear there's something different about the ones at the chain — and they're right. "The ratio of mint to chocolate is actually slightly different at OG than the ones you can buy in store! That's why they're so d*mn good!" a Reddit user revealed.

The version of Andes Mints available in retail stores has two wider layers of chocolate, with a much thinner ribbon of green mint sandwiched between them. The mints at Olive Garden have just one layer of chocolate and one layer of mint, equally sized, delivering more minty flavor and an exact balance to the chocolate. It may seem like a minor detail, but it's a big, minty deal to those who love these after-dinner treats. "Literally the best part of Olive Garden," another Redditor proclaimed, adding, "they hit different compared to the normal ones."

The restaurant mints are specially made for Olive Garden, through a partnership with Andes that dates back to the 1980s. In addition to the unique flavor ratios, the OG mints are distinguished by their wrappers. They have silver wrapping printed with the Olive Garden logo, while Andes Mints found in retail stores have green wrappers bearing the Andes logo.