12 Unique But Delicious Ice Cream Flavors To Enjoy This Summer
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The origins of ice cream can be traced back thousands of years, and evidence of frozen desserts can be found in ancient records from Mesopotamia, China, and Rome. The recipes have certainly evolved over millennia, and we now have a wide variety of styles, from gelato and kulfi to soft serve and stretchy Turkish dondurma. But amidst all of this rich history and diversity, one thing remains constant: Ice cream is a great way to cool off in the summer.
Nevertheless, aficionados of this frozen dessert may find themselves getting bored with the same traditional flavors, and even many new brands may not offer much in selection besides tried-and-true favorites. You may sometimes find a limited-time flavor from a well-known brand only to realize it may just be regular chocolate ice cream mixed with candy pieces — something you could probably do yourself.
But there is a world of unique ice cream flavors out there that reflect the dessert traditions of many different cultures, along with out-of-the-box creations from the imaginations of seasoned craftspeople with a passion for these ice-cold desserts. Below are 12 unique but delicious ice cream flavors that may become your new favorites and include some traditional international flavors along with a few interesting combinations born right here in the USA.
Melona ice cream features a refreshing summer fruit flavor
If you love honeydew melon, you owe it to yourself to try Melona. This popular Korean creamy popsicle has an intense melon flavor, which is available in ice cream form. It's great on its own or as part of an Asian-inspired melon parfait with pieces of fresh fruit. Or you can drizzle a shot of Midori over it for a more adult dessert.
Melona Tub Melon Flavor is available at HMart for $5.99.
Magnolia Premium Tropical Pandan Ice Cream has a unique flavor that will transport you to Southeast Asia
Pandan is an herb that is often used to flavor sweets and desserts in many Southeast Asian cuisines, including Thai, Malaysian, and Filipino. Magnolia Premium Tropical Ice Cream is a Filipino-American brand based in California that adds this quintessential regional Asian ingredient to your favorite frozen treat, which gives it a buttery, lightly floral flavor that is refreshing in the summer heat.
Magnolia Premium Tropical Ice Cream (Pandan) is available at HMart for $5.99.
Horchata ice cream brings full-on Mexican flavors in every bite
Horchata is a popular beverage in Mexico and the U.S., which is made from rice, cinnamon, and a few extra secret ingredients that are unique to every cook. Trader Joe's version is more than just the frozen creamy beverage in a tub, though, and includes ribbons of toasted rice flour along with pieces of horchata-flavored cookies. Enjoy it on its own or add a few scoops to a glass of cool and classic horchata to enjoy a Mexican-inspired float that'll be perfect with some tacos.
Horchata Ice Cream is available at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Ube ice cream features an unexpected ingredient that grows underground
Ube is a type of Asian sweet potato with a deep purple color that's particularly popular in Filipino desserts and has been popping up in all sorts of recipes in the U.S., from cheesecake brownies to lattes. It has a rich, almost creamy mouthfeel and mildly sweet flavor, and in ice cream form, it's sure to be a hit with anyone who loves sweet potato pie. The flavor also plays well with others, and you can top a scoop with blueberries to make a striking monochromatic sundae.
Ube Ice Cream is available at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Jeni's Miso Butterscotch Brownie Ice Cream offers a unique take on a classic flavor combo
Miso is an elemental ingredient in Japanese cooking made from fermented soybeans. It gives saltiness and loads of umami to savory preparations. Paired with butterscotch, though, it provides desserts with an international riff on the classic salted caramel flavor found in many desserts today. Adding brownie to the mix makes this ice cream particularly decadent while giving you a symphony of nuanced flavors in every bite.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Miso Butterscotch Brownie Ice Cream is available at Whole Foods Market for $8.69.
Van Leeuwen Earl Grey Ice Cream gives ice cream fans a sophisticated tea-time experience
Earl Grey tea is a combination of black tea and bergamot flowers, which add a citrusy, floral aroma to the brew. The fragrant citrus blossoms offset the bitter notes of the oxidized Camellia sinensis leaves and give this classic flavor combination a light flavor that's perfect for summer. This Earl Grey ice cream can also be a great base for a riff on an affogato by dousing a scoop with some freshly brewed tea.
Van Leeuwen Earl Grey Ice Cream is available at Whole Foods Market for $7.99.
Graeter's Lemon Meringue Pie Ice Cream is a creamy frozen version of this tangy summer favorite
Graeter's is an ice cream company from Ohio that's over 100 years old and is one of the only manufacturers that still uses the labor-intensive French pot method, which is small-batch and has very little air added. It was a highly regional brand until Fresh Market began stocking it on its shelves. The lemon meringue pie flavor includes pie crust pieces and lemony bits to give you that classic citrusy dessert flavor in every bite of this extra creamy frozen treat.
Graeter's Ice Cream Co Lemon Meringue Pie Ice Cream is available at The Fresh Market for $9.89.
Transport your tastebuds to Italy with The Fresh Market Limoncello Gelato
Gelato isn't quite the same as ice cream, but it can satisfy the same cravings for something cold, creamy, and sweet. The Fresh Market's in-house brand has a limoncello-flavored Italian-style frozen dessert featuring a classic citrus liqueur that tastes like summer in a bottle. While packed with lemon flavor, it's not terribly tart, letting you enjoy the creaminess of this luscious gelato without too much pucker.
The Fresh Market Limoncello Gelato is available at The Fresh Market for $9.59.
Jeni's Watermelon Taffy ice cream tastes like a scoopable sour candy
There are no chewy pieces of candy hiding in this pint of ice cream. Rather, the flavor was inspired by tart, watermelon taffy and other similar-tasting treats. Sour candy-flavored frozen treats aren't uncommon, but they tend to be popsicles and icy confections. What sets Jeni's apart is that it's a creamy ice cream flavored with real watermelon juice and spiked with citric acid for a sour kick.
Jeni's Ice Creams Watermelon Taffy is available at The Fresh Market for $10.09.
Frutero Guanabana Ice Cream showcases soursop, a favorite tropical fruit
The frutero is an institution in Latino communities and refers to a fruit vendor, and this ice cream brand took inspiration from that tradition. Also known as soursop, guanabana is a tropical fruit related to Andean cherimoya, tastes like a cross between banana and pineapple, and is a beloved ice cream flavor in many Latin American cuisines. If you want to enjoy a traditional summertime treat, use it to make a batido, or milkshake.
Frutero Guanabana Ice Cream is available at Whole Foods Market for $6.99.
Valentini Guava Ice Cream offers a taste of Cuban ice cream culture
Cuba actually has a rich ice cream tradition with unique flavors, sundaes, and lingo, and the Valentini ice cream company has packaged all those and made this unique style of frozen dessert available in stores throughout the Southeast. Guava is one of the most iconic flavors and a popular fruit throughout the world. The aroma is nearly indescribable but can evoke visions of an apple and a lychee involved in a romantic tryst.
Valentini Guava Ice Cream is available at Walmart for $5.47.
Valentini Mamey Ice Cream comes from a place that knows how to cool off in hot weather
Mamey, a type of sapote, is a fruit that's native to tropical regions of the Americas and is hugely popular in South Florida, where the Valentini brand of ice cream is based. It has a creamy mouthfeel similar to avocado, with an aroma reminiscent of fresh pumpkin with a hint of marzipan. All of its flavor properties make it an ideal addition to ice cream, and it pairs beautifully with other tropical flavors, including guava, ube, and pandan.
Valentini Mamey Ice cream is available at Publix for $8.19.