12 Unique But Delicious Ice Cream Flavors To Enjoy This Summer

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The origins of ice cream can be traced back thousands of years, and evidence of frozen desserts can be found in ancient records from Mesopotamia, China, and Rome. The recipes have certainly evolved over millennia, and we now have a wide variety of styles, from gelato and kulfi to soft serve and stretchy Turkish dondurma. But amidst all of this rich history and diversity, one thing remains constant: Ice cream is a great way to cool off in the summer.

Nevertheless, aficionados of this frozen dessert may find themselves getting bored with the same traditional flavors, and even many new brands may not offer much in selection besides tried-and-true favorites. You may sometimes find a limited-time flavor from a well-known brand only to realize it may just be regular chocolate ice cream mixed with candy pieces — something you could probably do yourself.

But there is a world of unique ice cream flavors out there that reflect the dessert traditions of many different cultures, along with out-of-the-box creations from the imaginations of seasoned craftspeople with a passion for these ice-cold desserts. Below are 12 unique but delicious ice cream flavors that may become your new favorites and include some traditional international flavors along with a few interesting combinations born right here in the USA.