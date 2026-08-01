Here's What Happened To Grocery Store Coin-Operated Rides

Many folks have fond childhood memories of sitting astride coin-operated kiddie rides at their local grocery store. The amusements ranged in design from mechanical horses and other animals to vehicles like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, John Deere tractors, and speedboats, and they were kid-sized and pure magic. You (or your parents) popped in a coin, and the machine whirred to life, giving you a sized-down version of riding on the real thing.

One doesn't see these attractions much anymore, but in their heyday, they were virtually everywhere and collectively raked in millions of dollars annually (all in coins). There are various reasons why they've largely disappeared. One is liability concerns. An estimated 11,000 injuries resulting from these store-based kiddie rides were reported between 1990 and 2010 (per Hanflik Lawyers), making them a legally unattractive prospect for store operators.

The machines also aren't as profitable as they once were. Kids have changed since the rides were first invented in the 1930s, and the age range of children interested in such amusements has shrunk considerably. With today's technology advances, a mechanical horse that gyrates for a few minutes at a time doesn't hold much interest for an older child. After about age 5, kids want something much more sophisticated to entertain them.

Maintaining the rides and servicing them can also be a hassle, and that problem has only worsened as former U.S. manufacturers have gone out of business, leaving owners of the machines bereft when problems arise. Many remaining machines have fallen into disrepair, further discouraging the patronage of riders. "[Every] swipe/coin is a gamble since most are not maintained or broken," one Reddit user lamented.