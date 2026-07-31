Who Actually Makes Aldi's Fan-Favorite Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream?
If Aldi isn't your destination for sweet, cool treats, it should be. The German grocer carries an abundance of "entry-level" ice creams under the Sundae Shoppe house brand — we're talking cookies and cream, butter pecan, moose tracks, and strawberry, along with your typical chocolate and vanilla — at amazing prices. But have you ever wondered what the company is behind the popular and inexpensive Sundae Shoppe brand? As you might know, one of the ways it can keep its prices so low is by leaning into its private labels, which are actually manufactured by a third party, then packed and labeled as an Aldi brand. In this instance, at least some of the Sundae Shoppe products (specifically the ice cream bars) are made by a company called Fieldbrook Foods Corp.
Unfortunately, we know this because of a voluntary recall of certain products, though luckily, no illnesses were reported in conjunction with the alert. Fieldbrook Foods is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York, roughly 50 miles southwest of Buffalo, and it was actually founded over 100 years ago, in 1914. The company, which has since been acquired by Wells Enterprises, is one of the largest private-label ice cream outfits in the country (meanwhile, Wells Enterprises is actually the largest family-owned maker of ice cream in the country, with its renowned Blue Bunny brand leading the way). All this to say, Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream is in very good, very knowledgeable hands when it comes to churning out freezer treats.
Brands behind more Aldi desserts
Aldi sells a lot of different desserts to please a variety of palates, and we know who some of the elusive manufacturers are due to a number of recalls; it's not ideal, but it does pull back the veil and reveal at least some of the mysteries behind what the companies who make our favorite sweets. First up, the popular Specially Selected Vanilla Crème Brûlée is made by a company called Lactalis Canada (which is — you guessed it — Canadian). The creator of this crème brûlée actually specializes in dairy products, like cheese and yogurt, but it recently acquired a dessert division to take it into new, uncharted territory.
Gordon Desserts is another company behind a Sundae Shoppe favorite, the Cookies and Cream Mochi this time. Operating as Mochidoki, the brand actually carries a whole lineup of other mochi flavors, including cake batter and passion fruit. Finally, Silvestri Sweets is one of the companies behind a Choceur brand of holiday barks, including both a cookie butter as well as a pecan, cranberry, and cinnamon flavor. In addition to supplying Aldi with candy, the Geneva, Illinois-based outfit runs an outlet store that is open to the public five days a week.