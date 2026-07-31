Who Actually Makes Aldi's Fan-Favorite Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream?

If Aldi isn't your destination for sweet, cool treats, it should be. The German grocer carries an abundance of "entry-level" ice creams under the Sundae Shoppe house brand — we're talking cookies and cream, butter pecan, moose tracks, and strawberry, along with your typical chocolate and vanilla — at amazing prices. But have you ever wondered what the company is behind the popular and inexpensive Sundae Shoppe brand? As you might know, one of the ways it can keep its prices so low is by leaning into its private labels, which are actually manufactured by a third party, then packed and labeled as an Aldi brand. In this instance, at least some of the Sundae Shoppe products (specifically the ice cream bars) are made by a company called Fieldbrook Foods Corp.

Unfortunately, we know this because of a voluntary recall of certain products, though luckily, no illnesses were reported in conjunction with the alert. Fieldbrook Foods is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York, roughly 50 miles southwest of Buffalo, and it was actually founded over 100 years ago, in 1914. The company, which has since been acquired by Wells Enterprises, is one of the largest private-label ice cream outfits in the country (meanwhile, Wells Enterprises is actually the largest family-owned maker of ice cream in the country, with its renowned Blue Bunny brand leading the way). All this to say, Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream is in very good, very knowledgeable hands when it comes to churning out freezer treats.