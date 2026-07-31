John Wayne Casserole Vs Cowboy Casserole: The Difference Between The Comfort Meals

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Certain foods were staples of the Old West, including preserved meats like salt pork and jerky and long-lasting dry goods like beans, which could be converted into hearty dishes like chuckwagon beans and son-of-a-gun stew over a campfire. Sturdy beverages like cowboy coffee also made the must-have list of provisions out on the trail.

Movies have glamorized this time period and its inhabitants for over a century. While famous Hollywood cowboys like John Wayne got their meals from caterers on film sets, not from chuckwagons, they nonetheless inspired recipes just as iconic as that rustic prairie fare. A delicious example is a beefy, cheesy casserole named for The Duke, aka John Wayne casserole.

This dish isn't to be confused with a distinctly different recipe called cowboy casserole. The two are sometimes spoken of interchangeably, but this is inaccurate. In fact, The Duke's casserole, in its original form, wasn't a casserole at all but a soufflé. Versions of the dish that emerged later come a bit closer to the components of cowboy casserole, but even then, the two recipes have key variances that make it easy to distinguish them.

The main differentiator is that cowboy casserole has a layer of potatoes on top (often frozen tater tots), while the modernized versions of John Wayne casserole have a layer of biscuits on the bottom (often canned, refrigerated biscuits). Whichever creation gets served to you — the original John Wayne soufflé (literally just cheese, eggs, chiles, and tomatoes), a modern interpretation of the dish with the biscuit foundation, or a heaping helping of cowboy casserole — the good news is you're in for a tasty slathering of cheesy, filling comfort food either way.