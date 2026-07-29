Olive Garden Customers Have A Major Gripe With The Chain's Pasta

Ever since opening in 1982, Olive Garden has consolidated its place within American casual dining culture, becoming the United States' biggest Italian-themed restaurant franchise — although some question whether it truly serves traditional Italian food in the first place. Instantly synonymous with its hefty portions of pasta with even more substantial sauces, like its fettuccine Alfredo, the chain is not immune from complaints: For some diners, its noodles are considerably mushier than desired.

As per Italian cooking tradition, pasta is supposed to be al dente — cooked through while retaining a firm bite — rather than being sloppy and soft. Cooking times vary according to the pasta's shape and thickness, but most packaged instructions for dried pasta — the sort many large Italian restaurant chains use — suggest around 8 to 12 minutes for the perfect al dente consistency. Overcooking it is often deemed one of the cardinal sins in Italian cooking, one which Olive Garden has been accused of.

The claim that Olive Garden serves overdone pasta has followed the chain through the years, and is particularly prevalent online. In one Reddit discussion, Olive Garden's pasta texture has been compared to a "fine slurry," although other users pushed back, stating they had no issue with it. While the evidence is anecdotal rather than universal, there may be a deliberate reason behind it — which is rooted in Italian-American cooking and the U.S.'s own culinary sensibilities.