Martha Stewart Will Probably Never Buy This Kitchen Appliance Again

When you've got a kitchen and career like Martha Stewart's, you get the chance to splurge on appliances that you may not use every day, but that still make your life easier. Still, though Stewart may have the space for a deep fryer, she admitted to Homes & Gardens that she'd probably not buy one again.

Deep fryers are truly remarkable tools that turn one of the messiest, most labor-intensive cooking methods into something as simple as boiling pasta. With computer-controlled temperature gauges, deep wells that prevent splatters, and built-in tools for scooping food from hot oil, they're indispensable appliances in most restaurants, turning an amateur's kitchen into a heavy-duty workstation. However, Stewart said that in 20 years of ownership, she's only used hers once, explaining that she prefers frying in a pot because it uses less oil. Additionally, she pointed out that it takes up a lot of space that could have been put to better use with "two more [stove] burners."

What's more, cleaning a deep fryer is one of the least enviable jobs in a kitchen, right up there with hosing down floor mats and cleaning out the walk-in freezer. While having one may be one reason why potato wedges always taste better at restaurants, it's a pretty huge investment without much return. Stewart instead chooses to use other prep tools, like mandoline slicers and spider baskets, to make the overall process easier and avoid using her hefty appliance.