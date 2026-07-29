Here's What Seasonings Are In Store-Bought Hot Dogs

Ubiquitous at cookouts, tasty takeout joints, and street vendor carts, nothing shouts "USA! USA!" quite like a hot dog. Along with hamburgers and mac and cheese, it's one of the most quintessentially American foods. But for a dish that's so omnipresent, most people probably don't even know what spices and seasonings go into it. To take a dive into what makes your link so delicious, we compared the ingredients of three behemoths of the scene that are representative of the average beef frankfurter: Ball Park (the American leader by sales revenue, according to Statista), Oscar Mayer (the nostalgic classic), and Kirkland Signature (Costco's tasty food court hot dog).

One of the top seasonings by volume in all three brands is salt. It's added to enhance flavor, but it also helps bind the meat and extend the refrigerated shelf life of the packaged, processed product. Corn syrup (Ball Park and Oscar Mayer) and dextrose (Kirkland) are also high on the list, both used as sweeteners.

Most store-bought hot dogs (including these three) contain paprika to add subtle smoky, dried pepper notes. Oscar Mayer wieners list dried garlic and black pepper, while the other two simply list "flavor" or "spices," which are proprietary seasoning blends likely to contain a combination of dried garlic, ground pepper, beef stock, and other spices. Most manufacturers use similar spice blends, so any given hot dog brand is likely to have a comparable seasoning profile.