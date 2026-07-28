German immigrants largely fled their homeland because of religious persecution or economic hardships, but others followed suit after the Revolution of 1848 due to their liberal political views. These transplants belonged to the middle classes, were educated, and tended to be more socially open-minded than many white Americans at the time. When they arrived in the American South between 1860 and 1880, they didn't see Black Americans — even enslaved ones — as negatively as others, interacted with them, and may have exchanged recipes, which can explain how potato salad became such an integral part of Black American gastronomy.

Around this time, some of the first potato salad recipes were written down in the United States, and they closely reflected the dish's German roots, calling for potatoes dressed in a simple vinaigrette. Meanwhile, a rich emulsion of egg yolks and oil had become all the rage across Europe. Mayonnaise's exact origins are debated, but the French popularized it, and the sauce was stuck in the realm of haute cuisine for quite some time because of how labor-intensive it was to prepare, requiring a cook to continuously whisk ingredients by hand while adding minute quantities of oil bit by bit.

Funnily enough, it was a family of German immigrants, the Hellmanns, who made mayonnaise widely available to the masses, and the Hellman's brand debuted in 1912, becoming one of the first commercially made mayonnaise to hit shelves. Bottled mayo really took off in the 1920s, and as many Americans began to create versions of the upper-crust preparations they read about, like Waldorf Salad, mayonnaise finally found its way into potato salad. Today, American-style potato salad can be almost anything you want it to be, but it almost always includes mayo and is served cold.