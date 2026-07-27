This McDonald's Burger Rule Can Never Be Broken By Employees

This regularity in the assembly of not just the hamburgers, but its entire menu, has been the backbone of McDonald's success since even before Ray Kroc took over the company. In the early days of the restaurant's operations, when it was owned by the McDonald brothers, the two entrepreneurs made a point of streamlining the ingredients and the process by which they were put together, so that McDonald's could truly deliver fast food.

And the global fast food chain has never abandoned those precepts; in fact, it could be argued, the world's largest seller of burgers has only doubled down on those principles in the years since, as evinced by the strict training McDonald's employees undergo. It ultimately serves dual purposes, too. The first is that, just like in the 1940s, it allows the employees to get the food out to customers super-fast. In fact, the assembly line-like nature enables workers to often quickly memorize processes until it's basically second-nature.

There is also the fact that it ensures consistency no matter what part of the country you're in. Whether you go through the drive-thru in California or order DoorDash in Pennsylvania, you can know that the burger is going to look and taste exactly the same, with the same high-quality standards. Even globally, if you order a hamburger, it's going to taste similar (if not identical) to what you get at home.