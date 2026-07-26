What Qualifies As A Tipped Employee In The Restaurant Industry?

Importantly, the $2.13 federal cash wage doesn't mean a tipped employee can legally take home only $2.13 per hour. If their tips and direct wages do not add up to at least $7.25 per hour, then it is up to their employer to make up the difference. Additionally, before claiming a tip credit, an employer is required to explain the tip credit provisions to the employee, and employees generally have the right to keep their tips.

There are also rules restricting where tips can go. For instance, employees may be required to contribute to a tip pool, through which the money can be distributed among other staff members at a given establishment. That said, when an employer claims a tip credit, the mandatory tip pool cannot include workers who don't typically receive tips, such as dishwashers or cooks. Employers and supervisors, under federal law, cannot keep their employees' tips under any circumstances. This distinction also has a bearing on when you should give fast food workers a tip, since not every person behind the counter is a tipped employee.

Things can get a little complicated at the state level, as some states permit the $2.13 federal cash wage, while others mandate a higher wage. Others, including Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and California, don't even allow employers to claim a tip credit in the first place. Mandatory service charges can further cause confusion because they aren't the same as voluntary tips, making the must-know etiquette for tipping on top of a restaurant's service fee particularly important. All in all, being classified as a "tipped employee" doesn't necessarily say much about someone's pay, as that ultimately depends on their employer and, even more importantly, where they are located.