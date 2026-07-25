Culver's Flavor Of The Day Is Different At Every Location. Here's Why

Culver's is making a nationwide name for itself, with offerings like its unique ButterBurgers, outside-the-fast-food-norm sides like made-from-scratch mashed potatoes, and cool, creamy, small-batch frozen custard churned fresh inside the restaurants every day. If you're a fan of the cool confection, you've likely noticed that Culver's locations offer a special Flavor of the Day that changes daily.

Across its locations in 26 states and counting, these offerings are entirely unique to each branch. The overarching reason is that the majority of Culver's locations are owned by individual franchisees, not by the parent company, so each restaurant has the freedom to select its own Flavors of the Day. But the reason goes deeper than that, and catering to customers is at the heart of it.

As shared in an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Vicke Witson, a Guest Relations Specialist at Culver's, explained, "The schedule of flavors is determined by the guests of the restaurant. Some guests love chocolate, some enjoy mint flavors. The choice for the Flavor of the Day is driven by guests' preferences combined with our team members' suggestions to make sure guests at each Culver's restaurant have the best experience." So, if your local Culver's heavily emphasizes fruit-forward options, it's likely because the area's predominant demographic responds well to them.