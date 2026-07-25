Why Some People Put Toilet Paper In Their Fridge
If you're looking for creative ways to clean your kitchen, the internet is often the best place to start digging. There are genuinely great hacks out there, but as is often the case with social media trends, some ideas veer into weird territory, while others are just plain foolish — like TikTok's dangerous air-fryer cleaning hack that's been making the rounds. However, one unconventional trick has been gaining traction: placing a roll of toilet paper in the refrigerator. Yep, you heard that right. According to netizens, a simple toilet roll is the secret weapon against stubborn kitchen odors, and before you write it off entirely, they might be onto something.
One of the main culprits behind foul fridge odors is spoiling food. As bacteria break down food, they release gases that carry those unpleasant smells. Since your fridge functions as a semi-closed environment, constantly recycling the same air, those odors have nowhere to escape and tend to hang around. This is where a toilet roll can act as a quick fix. Thanks to its porous texture, the paper has a large surface area that can absorb floating particles and stop odors in their tracks.
Since we're talking about toilet paper here, there are a few hygiene ground rules worth following. It should go without saying that you should only use a brand-new roll fresh from the wrapper, so as not to risk any cross-contamination between your food and bathroom germs. It's also not a "set it and forget it" situation. After about two weeks, swap in a new roll to keep things hygienic and make sure it's still effective as an odor fighter. Otherwise, you'll just have a plain old roll of toilet paper taking up valuable fridge real estate.
Alternatives to toilet paper that can tackle fridge odors
While toilet paper might be effective at absorbing foul fridge odors, there are other options that won't leave any unsuspecting guests side-eyeing the contents of your fridge. Activated charcoal and coffee grounds share the same porous quality that makes toilet paper so effective, all while offering a few added benefits that make them a far superior (and more aesthetically pleasing) option.
Ground coffee's peak freshness lasts only about 15 minutes after grinding, so if you've made an overly generous batch, don't let the extras go to waste in the trash. Instead, give them a second life as your fridge's natural deodorizer. Coffee grounds are riddled with tiny pores, giving them an enormous surface area to soak up unwanted smells, while their high nitrogen content works to neutralize odors at a molecular level. Their natural aroma also has the added benefit of leaving your fridge smelling like a cozy Starbucks espresso. Used coffee grounds work too, but be cautious; they're a hotbed for mold. To prevent them from contributing to, rather than removing, odors, evenly spread the grounds on a baking sheet and let them dry completely before putting them in the fridge.
Activated carbon is made from carbon-rich materials like wood or coconut shells that are baked at extremely high temperatures and activated with hot gases. This process leaves behind a vast network of microscopic holes that can double as a homemade fridge deodorizer. While some critics have questioned the odor-absorbing properties of coffee grounds, there's no debate that activated carbon is an exceptional natural odor sponge. It's also reusable, and leaving a bag of bamboo activated charcoal out in the sun allows the pores to open and the trapped odors to escape.