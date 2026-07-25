Why Some People Put Toilet Paper In Their Fridge

If you're looking for creative ways to clean your kitchen, the internet is often the best place to start digging. There are genuinely great hacks out there, but as is often the case with social media trends, some ideas veer into weird territory, while others are just plain foolish — like TikTok's dangerous air-fryer cleaning hack that's been making the rounds. However, one unconventional trick has been gaining traction: placing a roll of toilet paper in the refrigerator. Yep, you heard that right. According to netizens, a simple toilet roll is the secret weapon against stubborn kitchen odors, and before you write it off entirely, they might be onto something.

One of the main culprits behind foul fridge odors is spoiling food. As bacteria break down food, they release gases that carry those unpleasant smells. Since your fridge functions as a semi-closed environment, constantly recycling the same air, those odors have nowhere to escape and tend to hang around. This is where a toilet roll can act as a quick fix. Thanks to its porous texture, the paper has a large surface area that can absorb floating particles and stop odors in their tracks.

Since we're talking about toilet paper here, there are a few hygiene ground rules worth following. It should go without saying that you should only use a brand-new roll fresh from the wrapper, so as not to risk any cross-contamination between your food and bathroom germs. It's also not a "set it and forget it" situation. After about two weeks, swap in a new roll to keep things hygienic and make sure it's still effective as an odor fighter. Otherwise, you'll just have a plain old roll of toilet paper taking up valuable fridge real estate.