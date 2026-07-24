The Best RX Bar To Buy Has The Perfect Combo Of Flavors
Not all protein bars are created equal. Some are chock-full of sugar alcohols, and others sport long lists of processed ingredients. However, RXBAR skips all of that in its protein-packed bars that boast all-natural ingredients like dates, egg whites, nuts, and chocolate. Food Republic's taste tester ranked 13 of the brand's bars and found that every flavor is a win, but there's one that knocks it out of the park: Peanut Butter Chocolate.
Of course, peanut butter and chocolate are a classic combination. The saltiness of the former mingles with the sweetness of the latter for an irresistible pairing. But our tester added that the crunchy texture of the nuts against the backdrop of the chewy bar was spot-on, too. Many reviewers on the RXBAR site agree, with the majority giving the flavor five stars. One wrote, "These are delicious. Perfect sweet treat without the excess sugar." Another commented, "I am very thankful for these peanut butter chocolate bars with just the peanuts. They taste amazing, and I look forward to eating one as my breakfast each morning. They really are delicious[,] and I like the idea of starting my day with extra protein."
The combo of creamy, nutty goodness with chocolate wasn't reserved just for the top spot, though — it also made an appearance in second place in the form of Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. This one features a little less protein (10 grams instead of 12) but incorporates some extra ingredients like oats, pumpkin seeds, and brown rice, among others like oils, coconut sugar, and oat fiber. Want to up the protein but stick with a similar flavor profile? Opt for the number five pick, High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, with 19 grams of protein.
The history of RXBAR
RXBAR was the brainchild of two lifelong friends, Peter Rahal and Jared Smith, who spotted a gap in the protein bar industry. In the early 2010s, the duo began the company with an eye on crafting products with healthier, clean ingredients. Though the beginnings were humble in a basement kitchen, the two quickly fully embraced their endeavor and moved to a commercial kitchen in 2013. From there, they continued to grow, ultimately distributing online as well as in grocery stores, all while expanding their product line, which now also includes miniature versions of several flavors of their bars and their snackable Protein Bites, which have even been spotted at Costco.
Along the way, RXBAR has also managed to pick up a few recognitions. When the company first started out, Rahal and Smith used PowerPoint to create the company's design for packaging, but by 2017, it was given Inc.'s Package Design Award, as it was now designed with transparency of the ingredients in mind. In 2018, RXBAR received a National Choice Award from Whole Foods Magazine, and in 2025, Weight Watchers called the Chocolate Sea Salt version, "the protein bar we can't live without."
RXBAR has prioritized wellness and giving back to the community even beyond creating a nutritious protein bar. During the pandemic, when gyms were inaccessible, the company provided workouts on Instagram. It has also made significant contributions to My Block, My Hood, My City, which focuses on creating opportunities for underprivileged youth, by participating in communities and providing positive ways to widen their worldview. Finally, RXBAR helps to foster children's physical and mental health through its partnership with Action for Healthy Kids.