The Best RX Bar To Buy Has The Perfect Combo Of Flavors

Not all protein bars are created equal. Some are chock-full of sugar alcohols, and others sport long lists of processed ingredients. However, RXBAR skips all of that in its protein-packed bars that boast all-natural ingredients like dates, egg whites, nuts, and chocolate. Food Republic's taste tester ranked 13 of the brand's bars and found that every flavor is a win, but there's one that knocks it out of the park: Peanut Butter Chocolate.

Of course, peanut butter and chocolate are a classic combination. The saltiness of the former mingles with the sweetness of the latter for an irresistible pairing. But our tester added that the crunchy texture of the nuts against the backdrop of the chewy bar was spot-on, too. Many reviewers on the RXBAR site agree, with the majority giving the flavor five stars. One wrote, "These are delicious. Perfect sweet treat without the excess sugar." Another commented, "I am very thankful for these peanut butter chocolate bars with just the peanuts. They taste amazing, and I look forward to eating one as my breakfast each morning. They really are delicious[,] and I like the idea of starting my day with extra protein."

The combo of creamy, nutty goodness with chocolate wasn't reserved just for the top spot, though — it also made an appearance in second place in the form of Nut Butter & Oat Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. This one features a little less protein (10 grams instead of 12) but incorporates some extra ingredients like oats, pumpkin seeds, and brown rice, among others like oils, coconut sugar, and oat fiber. Want to up the protein but stick with a similar flavor profile? Opt for the number five pick, High Protein Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, with 19 grams of protein.