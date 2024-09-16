What The Heck Are Campers At A Restaurant And Are You One Of Them?

The key to being a courteous diner is self-awareness. Is the food taking a long time because the kitchen is slow, or is the wait due to a packed restaurant, where even the most seasoned brigade would be in the weeds? Has your excessive meal modification fundamentally changed the dish you ordered? Why does your server keep asking if you'd like anything else?

In the case of that last question, it could be that you and your party are " camping." You've finished your meal, dessert, and third cocktail more than 20 minutes ago, and now the chatting has entered lingering territory. As much as you enjoy the ambiance and the space from your kids, it might be time to take the conversation to a bar, outside, or somewhere else that isn't occupying valuable real estate for the next diner. Losing track of time is an honest mistake, but if you know you're meeting that friend who loves to talk, plan accordingly.

In some situations, camping is allowed, if not encouraged. In others, like a busy restaurant with a backlog of reservations or a fine-dining establishment with clear rules of etiquette, nobody cares how many Aperol spritzes you've ordered. The wait staff wants to turn over the table, the host wants to clear parties from the entryway, and the kitchen doesn't want to keep cooking past cutoff because hangry guests feel entitled to the same two-and-a-half hours enjoyed by the people who made them wait.