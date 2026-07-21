Eggs Benedict is an American invention, and the classic recipe consists of an English muffin topped with a slice of Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce — a classic French preparation of egg yolks whisked with plenty of butter and lemon juice until it forms a thick emulsion. It got its start in New York City around the 1800s and is credited to two establishments: Delmonico's Restaurant and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, which was just called the Waldorf back then. It has since become a brunch staple in the USA and has a bunch of regional and chef-driven variations, like replacing cured pork with crab cakes or crab salad in Maryland, where the crustacean is an emblematic local delicacy. Even international cuisines can influence riffs on the original recipe, including Norwegian gastronomy.

One simple thing you can do to give your eggs Benny a Norwegian-style twist is to replace the Canadian bacon with smoked salmon. Norway may not be as well-known for its food as other European countries, or even other Nordic countries, like Sweden and Denmark, but the international culinary community is starting to pay more attention to it. One of the country's most famous products is its salmon, which has been consumed by locals since the time of the Vikings and has numerous preparations, including fermenting, curing, and smoking it. Starting from the middle of the 1900s, the quality of this fish drew many sports fishermen to the Scandinavian nation, and as such its reputation spread far and wide to the point that the fish almost became synonymous with Norway. If smoked salmon isn't your thing, you can also opt for a grilled or poached fillet or steak.