The Fast Casual Chain That's Been Family-Owned Since The '80s

The world of chain restaurants is vast. Although many market themselves as neighborhood gathering spots and the perfect family-friendly option for a night out, when you think of fast food or fast casual restaurants, you may picture something run by a huge, faceless corporation. One iconic chain, however, which is particularly ubiquitous in airports and malls, has been family-owned and operated since the 1980s. Customers love it for being one of the best-value Chinese chain restaurants. If you haven't guessed already, we're talking about Panda Express.

Panda Express has made a name for itself by offering quick and easy meals that can be eaten in the restaurant or taken on the go. While there has been some recent uproar about changes to its orange chicken, the chain certainly didn't grow to more than 2,600 locations around the world without offering plenty of quality. While, these days, it seems like you can't turn a corner in any major city without encountering a Panda Express, the company comes from very humble beginnings and has grown over the years thanks to its commitment to quality and family, values that continue to this day.