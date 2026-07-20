The Brands Behind 12 Popular Aldi Products

Over the years, customers have come to trust store brands from their favorite retailers. Be it Costco's Kirkland Signature, Sam's Club's Member's Mark, Walmart's Great Value, or Target's Good & Gather, shoppers appreciate the value options and often prefer these alternatives to the well-known big names. Aldi is another chain that comes to mind, its shelves stocked with a myriad of store-specific brands. But like other grocery chains, Aldi relies established suppliers and brands to supply its store-based products with different marketing. By design, the actual creator of the product isn't readily apparent — unless, of course, you know where to look.

A surefire way to uncover which brands are behind popular Aldi products is to examine recalls. No matter the source of the risk or extent of the recall, these safety decisions detail which company is responsible for stocking shelves with Millville cereal, Barissimo coffee and Little Salad Bar kits. What you'll also come to find as you read on is that some store brands, like a popular line of Mexican-inspired cuisine, don't rely on a single supplier to flesh out the variety. With all that in mind, let's take a look at some of the brands behind these Aldi products.