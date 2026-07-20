The Brands Behind 12 Popular Aldi Products
Over the years, customers have come to trust store brands from their favorite retailers. Be it Costco's Kirkland Signature, Sam's Club's Member's Mark, Walmart's Great Value, or Target's Good & Gather, shoppers appreciate the value options and often prefer these alternatives to the well-known big names. Aldi is another chain that comes to mind, its shelves stocked with a myriad of store-specific brands. But like other grocery chains, Aldi relies established suppliers and brands to supply its store-based products with different marketing. By design, the actual creator of the product isn't readily apparent — unless, of course, you know where to look.
A surefire way to uncover which brands are behind popular Aldi products is to examine recalls. No matter the source of the risk or extent of the recall, these safety decisions detail which company is responsible for stocking shelves with Millville cereal, Barissimo coffee and Little Salad Bar kits. What you'll also come to find as you read on is that some store brands, like a popular line of Mexican-inspired cuisine, don't rely on a single supplier to flesh out the variety. With all that in mind, let's take a look at some of the brands behind these Aldi products.
MOM Brands
If you've enjoyed a bowl of Aldi's Millville cereals, you can unironically thank MOM. Before it was acquired by Post under its new name, MOM Brands was known by the same moniker applied to its cereal: Malt-O-Meal. Thanks to a 1998 recall, it became clear that the bags of breakfast bites aren't the only morning meal for which it's responsible. An outbreak of salmonella, impacting dozens across 11 states, was traced back to the Millville brand Toasted Oats cereal sold by Aldi and manufactured by Malt-O-Meal, Inc.
Given the array of sugary alternatives, one may have believed kids waking up for Saturday morning cartoons — the Toon Disney channel launched on April 18 of that same year — would have accounted for a small fraction of cases. In reality, nearly half of the cases the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had data for were among children under the age of 10; roughly a fifth were older than 70-years-old. According to the CDC, adults over 50, kids under 5, and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to potential infections, some of which can have severe consequences if untreated.
Nation Pizza
Pizza is a good bet any time of day — perhaps that's why pizza bagels became such a beloved 1980s after-school snack. And perhaps that's why Aldi's frozen pizza label Mama Cozzi includes biscuit crust breakfast pizzas for around the clock slice offerings. As it turns out, those, along with the brand's rising crust pepperoni pizza, were part of separate recalls that proved Nation Pizza responsible for their manufacture.
A recall impacting nearly 30 tons of Mama Cozzi's rising crust pepperoni pizzas was issued in 2015 when a packaging problem was detected. The labels failed to denote the inclusion of soy, presenting a potential risk for those with allergies. More than a decade later in April 2026, both the sausage & cheese and pork belly crumbles varieties of Mama Cozzi's breakfast pizza were part of an array of recalled pizzas. In this instance, a potential risk of salmonella contamination prompted the precautionary measure. Nation Pizza was acquired by Nestlé in 2020,
NewCoffee
Not every brand reveal requires some dramatic public health concern. Where it concerns Aldi's Barissimo coffee brand, the chain's partner has been around since the grocery company broke in two in 1960. Aldi Süd, which owns and operates Aldi stores in United States and several other nations, has worked with NewCoffee since it was founded as a roaster specifically to supply the business. Since then, it has grown to produce over 35,000 tons of coffee for markets around the world.
As with other coffee brands, you'll not only find varieties of ground coffee under the Barissimo label — like the breakfast blend, hazelnut, and a German roast — but you'll also find single-serve pods, ready-to-drink cold beverages, and concentrates. In sticking with Aldi's business plans, the roaster announced in 2025 it would be raising its sustainability standards. This translates to third-party certifications, careful coffee bean sourcing, and ongoing efforts to reduce energy use and waste.
Gordon Desserts
Before Ken Gordon opened his first physical Mochidoki location in New York City, he and co-founder Christopher Wong were supplying Japanese-inspired desserts to restaurants, hotels, and more. The primary focus of the business is mochi ice cream, which owes its creation to Frances Hashimoto and her family's Los Angeles business, Mikawaya. It was there that ice cream was stuffed into the rice dough that is mochi. While that history traces back to the '70s, Gordon Desserts production of Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Mochi Ice Cream became apparent in 2025.
In April of that year, a recall of the Sundae Shoppe Cookies and Cream Mochi Ice Cream was deemed Class II by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That means the presence of a remote potential for serious health risk, along with chances for temporary or medically reversible health problems. The risks were attributed to erroneous packaging that failed to denote the presence of the allergens wheat and soy, resulting in the recall of product shipped to Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Other flavors like mango and strawberry were not included in the recall.
House of Flavors
Started as Miller Dairy in the 1930s, a post-World War II name change to Park Dairy preceded an exclusive focus on ice cream, and the 1964 rebranding to House of Flavors. Now, the largest ice cream manufacturer in Michigan, responsible for an estimated 28 million gallons of the cold dessert each year, counts Aldi among its clients. One of the other producers responsible for stocking the freezer section, its connection ties back before Sundae Shoppe similarly underwent a name change.
Before its frozen confections were consolidated under the current Sundae Shoppe brand in 2025, Aldi was known for selling Belmont brand ice cream. It was the chocolate chip cookie dough flavor shipped to Midwest stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio that got caught up in a 2014 recall out of an abundance of caution. The move was prompted after two separate complaints were filed from customers who discovered chocolate covered nuts in the product that is not meant to contain the well-known allergen risk.
Fieldbrook Foods
Another production company responsible for Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand also provides dessert bars to stores like BJ's, Dollar Tree, Giant, and Kroger. At least it did in 2018 when these were all included on a recall sourced back to Fieldbrook Foods' Dunkirk, New York plant. There, a single production line tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, putting customers at risk for the bacterial infection known as listeriosis.
Symptoms range from things less concerning gastrointestinal discomfort and muscle aches to life-threatening dehydration and more, especially among babies and the elderly. Where it concerned Aldi, after the initial recall of Orange Cream Bars and Chocolate Coated Vanilla Ice Cream Bars, nearly 29,000 cases of Raspberry Cream Bars were added for posing the same concern. The following year, Fieldbrook Foods was acquired by Wells Enterprises, Inc., making it part of the third-largest ice cream manufacturer in the country. Included in its portfolio are Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and Blue Ribbon Classics.
Tyson Foods
Counted among the brands customers consider the best in the frozen chicken business, you'll also find the multinational corporation responsible for Aldi's Kirkwood crispy chicken strips. Started by John W. Tyson during the Great Depression, Tyson's humble beginnings in Arkansas during food rationing have since seen it grow globally with brands like Ball Park, Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean, and Sara Lee. Its tie to Aldi was revealed following a May 2019 recall.
At the time, Kirkwood chicken strips in both the buffalo and honey BBQ flavor were pulled from stores after customers complained they'd found pieces of metal in the food. While the buffalo made it to 29 states, the honey BBQ reached 33 states. What initially impacted nearly 70,000 pounds of food expanded to encompass nearly 12 million pounds when more complaints were filed — including three alleged injuries. Added to the recall were products sold under the brands Ahold, Best Choice, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Great Value, Hannaford, Meijer, Publix, and Sparetime.
Rosina Food Products
Metal was once again the culprit in a recall that also offered transparency on where Aldi sourced its frozen meatballs. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), more than 9,400 pounds of Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs were under recall in February 2026. The decision was prompted after a consumer notified the agency that they'd found metal fragments in their food.
Likely disconcerting to many consumers, the FDA sets "Food Defect Action Levels" to differentiate between defects that may or may not pose health risks. The agency states, "it is economically impractical to grow, harvest or process raw products that are totally free of non-hazardous, naturally occurring, unavoidable defects." For those looking for additions to their food that aren't concerning, there are a number of ways to elevate frozen meatballs. This includes heating them low and slow in a homemade sauce, possibly made with some red wine.
Silvestri Sweets
Aldi customers looking to satisfy a sweet tooth are undoubtedly familiar with the line of Choceur chocolates. Variations include crunchy and creamy bars made with ingredients like almond, hazelnut, raisins, caramel, peanut butter, and even a yogurt filling. Along with the year-round options, the chain also carries seasonal flavors that proved responsible for revealing Geneva, Illinois company Silvestri Sweets as behind the production.
Days before the Christmas holiday in 2025, Silvestri Sweets Inc. announced a voluntary recall of 5-ounce bags of its Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark. Both were prompted by undeclared allergens. Where it concerned the cookie butter holiday bark, Silvestri indicated there was a potential for pecans in the chocolate while the other bark posed a risk for those allergic to wheat. Along with Aldi's Choceur chocolates, the company in Chicago's suburbs is also known for producing Carousel Candies, which traces its roots back to Italy.
Bestway Sandwiches
Casa Mamita is one of the Aldi brands that relies on multiple suppliers to keep shelves stocked with flavors from south of the border. This includes the Mexican cuisine-focused Bestway Foods. In January 2025 its Bestway Sandwiches worked with the grocery chain to recall Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos that had been distributed to 31 states. The reason taquito access was temporarily hindered for more than half the country's Aldi shoppers? Metal.
Though the source of the potential contaminant was undisclosed in the recall, as has been shown time and again, the mere hint of a risk is enough to trigger action to avoid harm to consumers. Bestway's website doesn't specify what other products it specifically provides to Aldi, or other retailers for that matter, but it does list many of the foods it makes. These include burritos, chimichangas, tacos, salads, quesadillas, and even pizzas from its California-based operation. It also makes clear that food safety is at the forefront for everything it makes, extending to ingredient sourcing as well.
Teasdale Foods
Based out of the Dallas suburb Carrollton, Texas, Teasdale Foods, Inc. affiliate Teasdale Latin Foods has a portfolio of brands that includes Casa Fiesta, Rudy's Tortillas, and the Buda-founded Jardines. Left undisclosed on the company's website is how it also provides Aldi stores with the Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit. The package includes a mild taco sauce, 10 flour tortillas, and taco seasoning which proved the crux of a telling 2025 recall.
In October of that year, along with Martin's and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kits, the Casa Mamita kits were part of a recall across 27 states and Washington, D.C. over concerns for those with milk allergens. While it's true that the taco seasoning wouldn't normally contain ingredients that would prove problematic for those sensitive or allergic to milk products, the seasoning packets hadn't made it into the kits. Instead, multiple customers reported that their kits contained cocoa mix packets. Evidently, the third party supplier mislabeled the packages, leading to the mix up.
Dole
Dole is one of the most well-known produce brands in the United States, offering everything from bananas and pineapples to salad kits. With Dole's sheer global reach and influence, it's no surprise to find out that it's also the company behind Aldi's Little Salad Bar products — a fact revealed, like so many others on this list, through a product recall.
In January 2022, a number of salad bag products were recalled as a precaution after a positive test for listeria on harvesting equipment. These included shredded lettuce, garden salad, Italian salad, and two kinds of Caesar salad kits. While this instance found tools at fault, FSIS details that the hardy bacteria that can be resistant to even the most aggressive cleaning regimens can also be present in soil, creating an extra challenge for food safety measures.