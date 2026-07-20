How Long Your Monument Gas Grill Should Last

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When you're shopping for a large appliance, it's understandable to keep longevity in mind. For instance, you can expect refrigerators to last around 12 years, while a dishwasher clocks in at about a decade. Well, how about a Monument grill?

Visually, this brand looks like it's built to last. Many models are made from stainless steel and feature propane-powered burners and spacious side shelves. Sold at large retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's, it's an appliance brand you'd certainly notice while perusing the aisles. The good news is you'll get plenty of life out of the appliance. Buy from the Eminence line, and you'll get up to a 10-year warranty on the burners, while eight-year burner warranties are common across many other models sold by major retailers. Not to mention, the overall Monument grill construction is covered by warranties of up to five years, all positive signs for longevity.

So while some affordable grill options are expected to last only three to five years, you can expect closer to a decade with a Monument grill. After several years of heavy use, consumers report only minimal wear and tear, with the moving components and electronics remaining in good shape. As with all brands, there will be discrepancies between models — often, the more you pay, the better the quality (though some affordable grilling tools are surprisingly durable).