What Happens To Papa Johns' Leftover Food

Is Papa John's the biggest pizza chain in America? No. But it still boasts thousands of stores nationwide, meaning the brand is almost bound to end up with wasted food. The myriad situations in which this could happen are endless: A customer could cancel an order after it's been prepared, the order may never be picked up, or the wrong pizza could be made by mistake. When you're dealing with a franchise the size of good old Papa's, it's a numbers game. The question is: What happens to the food? Surprisingly, it doesn't end up in the trash.

The restaurant chain deals with its leftovers through the Harvest Program, intended to get excess food to local groups rather than the garbage chute. The program is run in partnership with the Food Donation Connection, an organization that helps restaurants like Papa John's connect with charities, food banks, nonprofits, and other community groups to keep surplus food from going to waste.

As of 2025, 95% of Papa John's corporate restaurants had implemented a food rescue program, with abandoned orders donated to nonprofits or local food banks (per Papa John's). The larger Harvest Program collaborates with both franchise and corporate restaurants, with participation ultimately varying by location.