Making Your Burger Pittsburgh-Style Couldn't Be Easier

Pennsylvania is known for a lot of classic sandwiches. It's not surprise that the Philly cheesesteak makes the list of Food Republic's signature sandwich in every U.S. state for Pennsylvania. But then there are the iconic Wawa to-go sandwiches of course, with an Italian hoagie as a constant classic on the menu. You can go with some old-school scrapple to get a taste of Pennsylvania Dutch Amish influence. But, when you're in The Steel City, you might need to try a burger but have it Pittsburgh style, a Pittsburgh sandwich, as it's called — or more directly to the point, a Pitts-Burger. It's a delicious combination of cooked ground beef topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, coleslaw, and French fries on Italian bread.

To make your Pitts-Burger, you need to start with the right coleslaw. Some coleslaws can be a bit on the sweet side, but this one calls for something with a heavier vinegar kick. To get there, you can start with an easy coleslaw recipe, but toss in some vinegar for the added tanginess. From there, grill or fry your burger patty, top it with a slice of provolone, a slice of tomato, and French fries. While straight-cut French fries are traditional, pretty much anything will do — from steak fries to seasoned, curly cut fries. The textures and flavors meld together beautifully, with a good chew, saltiness, vinegar, and crunch in every bite.