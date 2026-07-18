What Raising Cane's Does With Its Leftover Food

So, why doesn't the restaurant chain simply give its leftover food away to people in need? One Redditor offered this reasoning: "Say they do give it to a shelter and someone contracts food poisoning from it ... this is where the negatives outweigh the good and it's better to just throw it away."

However, other users were quick to counter that argument, referencing the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, which would protect Raising Cane's from legal repercussions if it unknowingly donated spoiled food. Nevertheless, another Reddit user added that while the company doesn't risk getting sued for donating bad food, "it would definitely be a PR nightmare."

It's important to look at the issue from the perspective of the organizations receiving food donations, though. Chicken fingers require cold storage or a warmer, such as a heat lamp (which Raising Cane's never uses), to keep them safe for consumption. Some nonprofits may not have the facilities to do all this. And the chicken finger chain may not even have the space or equipment to do the same. This is why organizations typically provide lists of specific items they need during donation drives.

What is actually more helpful to those in need is the money that Raising Cane's donates to "local school districts, food banks, homeless shelters, and youth activities, amongst other things," according to one self-identified employee on Reddit. In my experience working with nonprofit organizations, monetary donations better enable such organizations to acquire exactly what they need to serve their clients rather than having to figure out what to do with 60 pounds of cold chicken fingers or tenders.