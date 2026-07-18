The Canned Pantry Staple Gordon Ramsay Uses For Extra Tender Meatballs

Gordon Ramsay isn't known for being shy about telling chefs and home cooks alike what they're doing wrong, but the guy does hold eight Michelin stars across his restaurant portfolio, so it's worth listening to his advice. One dish he holds particularly strong opinions on is meatballs, and he swears by a single canned pantry staple to get that melt-in-your-mouth texture: coconut milk, which Ramsay simmers the meatballs in (via YouTube).

So what exactly makes coconut milk such a game-changer here? For starters, it's the liquid pressed from grated coconut meat. This stuff is liquid gold. It's noticeably fattier than regular dairy milk, giving it a richer, silkier texture. While heavy cream is the usual go-to for adding body to a sauce, swapping in coconut milk still thickens things up while also keeping the dish noticeably lighter, making it a great alternative for hot days when a rich, creamy sauce feels like too much.

Dry, tough meat is among the most common issues home cooks encounter when making meatballs. Using coconut milk helps counteract this by providing an extra source of fat as the meat cooks, helping to lock in moisture for a soft, tender texture. Flavor-wise, expect a subtle sweetness and a gentle tropical note that works especially well alongside savory meatballs. This combination is particularly well-suited to Indian, Caribbean, or Southeast Asian-inspired dishes, where ingredients like ginger, turmeric, cumin, and cilantro naturally complement its coconut flavor. From Thai red curry meatballs to a fragrant Indian-style kofta curry, there are countless ways to put this delicious pairing to good use.