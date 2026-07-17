The Best Spam Flavor Is The Ultimate Upgrade For Salads And Sandwiches

Canned Spam may not be on regular rotation when making meals at home, but many consider it a classic. There's a reason Spam is widely loved in Hawaii, for example, and it has a lot to do with its versatility. These days, Hormel makes 14 distinctive varieties of the canned meat, and Food Republic ranked 11 Spam flavors from worst to best. The top choice in the review was Spam Maple Flavored, and it can be a quick and easy upgrade on your next stir-fry, salad, or sandwich.

Spam Maple still has the distinctive deep and salty, somewhat unctuous flavor that Spam Classic is known for, but with added "natural maple flavor" (dextrose, arabic gum, and molasses). While gum arabic may not be something you're familiar with, it's actually derived from the acacia tree and works as an emulsifier and stabilizer in the thick syrup that coats Spam Maple, giving it the look and flavor of a glazed ham.

Online reviews praise Spam Maple for its traditional taste and toothsome texture. A YouTube reviewer said, "This is delicious. There's a really good maple taste with this. It's outstanding." A TikToker, eating it directly out of the can said, "Mmm. I like this," and gave it a solid 8 out of 10. On Facebook, one user wrote, "If you ever take leftover ham from Christmas dinner ... and fry it for breakfast, this is what it tasted like ... Recommend 10/10." But you don't have to fry it for breakfast or eat it straight out of the can — there are plenty of innovative ways to use Spam Maple.